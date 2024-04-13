Mitch Hutmacher Keeps Climbing At Purdue

As found on Purdue University’s website, below is Mitch Hutmacher’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

2022-23 / AS A JUNIOR

• Went 10-11 at 184 pounds, with all of his wins coming in tournament action.

• Had the most points scored in a single match with a 24-9 win over Wabash’s Teo Palubinskas.

• Took third at the Greyhound Open, going 5-1 on the weekend.

• Racked up a career high 24 points in a 24-9 (7:00) tech of Wabash’s Teo Palubinskas.

• Competed in the Clarion Open, Cleveland State Open, Southern Scuffle and Purple Raider Open.

• Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season.

2021-22 / AS A SOPHOMORE

• Posted a 9-11 mark competing at 184 and 197 pounds.

• Finished with two falls and a technical fall for the year.

• Went 2-2 at the Michigan State Open at 184 pounds, taking sixth place.

• Competed in an extra match at the Boilermaker Duals, facing Duke’s Luke Chakonis at 197 pounds.

• Was 1-2 at the Jim Koch Wisconsin Open, notching his second fall of the season.

• Finished 1-2 at the Cleveland State Open

• Took sixth place at the Mount Union Purple Raider Open, finishing 3-2 with a pair of DI wins.

• Posted a 2-2 record at the Indianapolis Greyhound Open.

• Finished 2-0 in sudden victory on the season.

• Academic All-Big Ten

2020-21 / AS A FRESHMAN#

• Stats

• Went 0-3 in his rookie campaign, competing at 184 and 197 pounds

• Appeared in extra matches against Wisconsin, Rutgers and Ohio State, weighing in at 197 against the Scarlet Knights

HIGH SCHOOL

• Four-year varsity letterwinner at Glenwood High School, posting a career record of 148-31, good for Glenwood’s all-time wins record

• Four-time Illinois High School 2A state championship qualifier, and two-time state placewinner

• Took second at the 2019 state championships at 195 pounds, posting a 42-1 overall record

• Finished sixth at the 2020 state championships, overcoming a late-season injury to qualify for the tournament and earn a spot on the podium

• Was undefeated his senior year before the sectional injury

• Placed fourth at the 2019 IHSA Freestyle State Championships

• Varsity football letterwinner at Glenwood as well, playing fullback and defensive line

HIGH SCHOOL RECORD

• 2019-20 (195): 38-4 (.905)

• 2018-19 (195): 42-1 (.977)

• 2017-18 (170): 34-12 (.739)

• 2016-17 (160): 34-14 (.708)

• TOTAL: 148-31 (.827)

PERSONAL

• Full Name: Mitchell Hutmacher

• Major: Undecided

• Birthday: Dec. 5, 2001

• City Born: Springfield, Illinois

• Parents: Scott & Katrina Hutmacher

• Siblings: Sister, Taylor