Campbell University’s Anthony Molton Continues Rising

As found on Campbell University’s website, below Anthony Molton’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

2022-23: Wrestled at 125 pounds, securing a record of 13-9 … Went 5-2 against SoCon opponents … Notched two major decisions, one technical fall and 1 fall victory on the year … Defeated the No. 8 ranked Matt Ramos of Purdue by a 6-4 sudden victory decision to help the Camels defeat the Boilermakers … Defeated Logan Ashton of Chattanooga at the SoCon Championships.

2021-22: Registered an 8-5 record on the season, including a 3-1 mark in duals, defeating Presbyterian’s Jacob Brasseur with a 17-2 tech fall (3:18) in his only SoCon appearance…Totaled four bonus point wins…Helped Campbell defeat No. 16 Lehigh with a 3-2 decision over Sheldon Seymour…Topped North Carolina’s Spencer Moore 6-3…Placed fifth at 125 pounds in the Wolfpack Open…

Prior to Campbell: Competed at Fresno State during the 2021 season…Went 1-8 at 125 pounds, seeing time in five duals…Earned a fall in 5:30 over McGwire Midkiff (North Dakota State) in dual action…Prior to Fresno State, earned 16 wins, including three falls, while competing unattached at Old Dominion, receiving a redshirt for the 2019-20 season…

Prep/Personal: A 2018 Illinois state champion for the Lockport Porters, and a three-time state placer, including a third place finish as a senior in 2019…A 2019 Fargo champion…Coached by Josh Oster…Full name is Anthony K. J. Molton…Born October 10, 2000…Son of Charles and Anna Molton…Has three older siblings, Ebony, Jasmine and Diamond…Majoring in homeland security…