WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN’S CAMERON AMINE

University of Michigan’s Cameron Amine, who made it to semi-finals in 2023 Division 1 NCAA Championships at the 165 pounds weight class, ultimately finished 4th in that prestigious tournamnet this season. This earned him his third All-American honors, after being seeded 11th when he entered the tournament. Below is Amine’s bio, as found on the University of Michigan wrestling website (note that it may not be updated to include the 2023 – 2024 statistics):

Senior/Junior (2022-23)

• Academic All-Big Ten; NWCA All-Academic Team

• NCAA All-American, 165 pounds

• Claimed fourth place at the NCAA Championships (March 16-18) with a 4-2 record

• Earned a 3-2 decision over Wisconsin’s #3 Dean Hamiti in the NCAA quarterfinals; also defeated Stanford’s #9 Shane Griffith, 2-1 SV, in the consolation semis

• Took fourth place at Big Ten Championships (March 4-5) with a 2-2 mark

• Posted a 16-5 record, going 7-1 in duals; missed several duals due to injury

• Earned ranked dual wins at home against Ohio State’s #9 Carson Kharchla (fall, 9:21) on Jan. 27 and against Wisconsin’s #5 Dean Hamiti, 5-3, on a late takedown (Jan. 15)

• Missed most of the first semester with injury; went 3-1 and took second at the Cleveland State Open (Dec. 11) in season debut

• Served as one of four 2023-24 team captains

Junior/Sophomore (2021-22)

• Academic All-Big Ten; NWCA All-Academic Team

• NCAA All-American, 165 pounds

• Claimed fourth place at the NCAA Championships (March 17-19) with a 4-2 record

• Earned a 3-1 overtime decision over Iowa’s #3 Alex Marinelli in the NCAA quarterfinals; also defeated Wisconsin’s #4 Dean Hamiti, 7-5, in the consolation semis

• Placed second at Big Ten Championships (March 4-5) with a 3-1 mark; fell to Iowa’s #2 Alex Marinelli, 2-1, in the championship match

• Defeated Ohio State’s #4 Carson Kharchla, 3-1 SV, in the Big Ten semifinals

• Earned a career-best 20 wins; went 9-2 in dual meets, including a 5-2 Big Ten mark

• Placed fifth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Dec. 3-4) with a 3-2 mark

• Earned two overtime wins over Harvard’s #12 Philip Conigliaro, 3-1 SV and by fall 7:29, at CKLV

Sophomore/Freshman (2020-21)

• Academic All-Big Ten; NWCA All-Academic Team

• U-M Athletic Academic Achievement Award

• NCAA All-American, 165 pounds

• Claimed seventh place at the NCAA Championships (March 18-20) with a 5-2 record

• First Wolverine freshman to earn All-America honors in four seasons (2017)

• Placed third at the Big Ten Championships (March 6-7) with a 4-1 mark

• Defeated Nebraska’s #19 Peyton Robb, 4-1, in the third-place match

• Shared the team wins lead with a 14-4 record, including a 5-1 mark in dual meets

• Used a third-period ride and turn to defeat Penn State’s #6 Joe Lee, 4-1 (Feb. 14)

• Beat Rutgers’ Brett Donner, 10-4, in varsity debut (Jan. 8)

Freshman (2019-20)

• Redshirted season; competed unattached in four open tournaments

• Captured the 165-pound title at the Edinboro Open (Feb. 1) with a 5-0 record

• Runner-up at the Purple Raider Open (Jan. 19) with a 2-1 mark

• Went 4-2 at the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30)

• Placed fifth at the Michigan State Open (Nov. 2) 4-2 record

• Defeated Northern Illinois’ Izzak Olejnik, 2-1, in collegiate debut at the MSU Open

Prep

• Graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School (2019)

• Captured three Michigan state titles, winning at 152 pounds (2019), 145 pounds (2017) and 125 pounds (2016)

• Four-time Michigan state finalist; claimed runner-up honors at 152 pounds as a junior (2018)

• Named the MHSAA 2019 Male Wrestler of the Year

• Michigan recipient of the 2019 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award

• Posted a career prep record of 167-15, including a 40-0 mark as a senior

• Contributed to three straight DCC Michigan team state titles (2017, ’18, ’19)

• Six-time Fargo All-American; reeled off five straight wins, outscoring his opposition, 53-2, to reach the semifinals in 2018 before an injury forced him to default out of the tournament

• Two-time Super 32 placewinner (2017, ’18), including a runner-up finish as a senior

• Honor Roll

• Ranked as the No. 17 overall recruit by FloWrestling and No. 2-ranked 152-pound wrestler

Personal

• Enrolled in the School of Kinesiology, majoring in sport management

• Born on August 3, 2000

• Son of Sam and Tonya Amine; dad wrestled at Michigan (1988-90)

• Has two siblings, Jordan and Breanna; Jordan wrestled at Michigan (2015-18)

• Uncle, Mike Amine (1986-89) and cousins, Malik (2016-19) and Myles (2017-22), also wrestled at Michigan