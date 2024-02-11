WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: PENN STATE UNIVERSITY’S AARON BROOKS

As found on Penn State University’s website, below is Aaron Brooks’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

CLASS: Senior+

Hometown: Hagerston, MD

Weight: 184

“Parents: JOHN BROOKS, RANELLE BOYD, ADRIENNE BROOKS

Major: RECREATION, PARK AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT

CAREER NOTES:

Athletic: All-American as a true freshman…Was the 184-pound Big Ten Champion (2020)…Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020)…Was to be the #3 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships at 184 before the NCAA canceled the tournament… Named First Team All-American after 2020 tournament was canceled by the NCAA…2021 NCAA Champion at 184…2021 Big Ten Champion, second straight title…First-team All-Big Ten…Two-time Hodge Trophy Finalist…2022 NCAA Champion, winning second straight…2023 Big Ten Champion, winning third overall…First-team All-Big Ten…2023 NCAA Champion, winning third straight title…Four-time All-American.

2022-23 / SENIOR SEASON:

Season: Rolled to a 17-1 overall record, 9-1 in duals, 5-0 in B1G duals…12 wins were for bonus (four majors, five tech falls, three pins)…2023 Big Ten Champion, winning third overall…First-team All-Big Ten…2023 NCAA Champion, winning third straight title…Four-time All-American…Hodge Trophy Finalist.

Lock Haven (11/11): Notched 24-9 tech fall (6:32) over LHU’s Colin Fegley in season opener. NWCA Exhibition (11/22): Downed #2 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 12-8 in exhibition bout (not official result). Lehigh (12/4): Posted 8-3 win over #22 Tate Samuelson. Collegiate Duals (12/19-20): Pinned CMU’s Ben Cushman (1:18), then pinned #17 Gavin Kane of North Carolina in the first period (0:54). Lost 9-7 to #4 Marcus Coleman of Iowa State. Wisconsin (1/6): Posted 16-0 tech fall over Tyler Dow (4:32). Michigan (1/20): Majored #9 Matt Finesilver in BJC Dual. Iowa (1/27): Dominated Drake Rhodes 22-7 (TF; 5:42) in BJC Dual victory. Ohio State (2/3): Hard-fought 3-2 win over #5 Kaleb Romero in Columbus. Rutgers (2/10): Rolled to an 18-3 tech fall over #14 Brian Soldano.

Big Ten Championships (3/4-5): Dominated the field at the 2023 Big Ten Championships to become a three-time champion. Opened with 18-2 tech fall over #14 Brian Soldano of Rutgers before majoring #8 Matt Finesilver of Michigan 18-6 in semifinals. Dominated #5 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State 12-2 in title bout to win his third crown.

NCAA Championships (3/16-18): Rolled to his third straight NCAA individual title, going 5-0 in Tulsa to claim the crown. Opened tournament with a major decision and a pin before downing #2 Kaleb Romero 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Took out #2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State 6-3 in the semifinals and then dominated #1 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 7-2 in the NCAA finals.



2021-22 / JUNIOR SEASON:

Season: Won second straight NCAA title at 184, going 5-0 in Detroit to win crown…Went 21-1 on the season with eight majors, one tech and four falls…Enters senior season with 50-2 record, 16 majors, four techs and seven pins.

Sacred Heart (11/13): Began season with 23-8 tech fall over Joe Accousti (7:00). Oregon State (11/13): Pinned Jackson McKinney (1:03). Army West Point (11/18): Impressive 21-7 major over #28 Brad Laughlin. Collegiate Duals (12-20-21): Went 3-0 at Collegiate duals, including win over #4 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, a major over #15 Jonathan Loew of Cornell and a pin in PSU’s win over #3 Arizona State, was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (12/29) and Penn State Male Athlete of the Week (12/23). Maryland (1/7): Majored Kyle Cochran 19-7 with nine takedowns. Indiana (1/9): Dominated #8 D.J. Washington in 13-4 major. Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (1/11). Rutgers (2/16): Majored #5 John Poznanski 10-2. Michigan (1/21): Beat #2 Myles Amine 3-1 in Crisler Arena. Michigan State (1/23): Posted 4-0 win over #27 Layne Malczewski. Iowa (1/28): Dominated #17 Abe Assad in an 8-3 win in Iowa City. Ohio State (2/4): Pinned Rocky Jordan (3:20) in the BJC Dual. Nebraska (2/6): Majored #9 Taylor Venz, notching six takedowns in 14-4 win.

Big Ten Championship (2-1, 2nd, NCAA Qualifier): Went 2-1 at Big Tens, taking second; pinned #8 Kyle Cochran of Maryland (1:40) and beat #19 Taylor Venz of Nebraska; suffered first career post-season loss (in Big Tens or NCAAs), 6-4 in sudden victory, to #2 Myles Amine of Michigan in the finals.

NCAA Championships (5-0, 1st, National Champion): Rolled to his second straight NCAA title at 184 with 5-0 showing in Detroit. Opened with three straight majors over #31 A.J. Burkhart of Lehigh, #15 Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech and #7 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Beat #3 Trent Hidlay of N.C. State in the national semis. Dominated #1 Myles Amine of Michigan 5-3 with over 4:00 of riding time in NCAA finalst to win crown, one of five Penn Staters to claim victory.



2020-21 / SOPHOMORE SEASON:

Season: Rolled to first NCAA individual title at 184…Won second straight Big Ten title as well…Hodge Trophy Finalist…Posted perfect 14-0 overall record…6-0 in dual meets…Five majors, two tech falls.

Indiana/Northwestern (1/30): Went 2-0 in opening day tri-dual at Northwestern…Notched an 18-5 major over Indiana and closed out day with a 21-6 tech fall (7:00) with 4:34 in riding time over NU’s Jack Jessen. Wisconsin (2/2): Won his third straight bout with bonus points to open the season, downing #10 Chris Weiler of Wisconsin 13-3. Michigan (2/14): Beat Michigan’s Jaden Bullock 10-5 in Ann Arbor. Ohio State (2/19): Rolled over #20 Rocky Jordan of Ohio State, posting 13-4 major. Maryland (2/22): Majored Maryland’s Kyle Cochran 17-5.

Big Ten Championships (3-0, Champion, NCAA Qualifier): Won his second straight Big Ten Championship, going 3- with a major. All three wins were over ranked opponents; 14-8 over #16 Nelson Brands; 10-2 over #18 John Poznanski of Rutgers; and 10-5 over #14 Taylor Venz of Nebraska in the finals.

NCAA Championships (5-0, 1st, National Champion): Completed unbeaten season with 5-0 run through his first NCAA Championships, earning his first NCAA individual title. Downed #32, #17 and #8 seeds to get to semifinals. Took down #4 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa to reach the NCAA finals. Beat #2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State in the finals to become 2021 National Champion.

2019-20 / TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON:

Season: Notched an impressive 15-1 overall record as at true freshman. Went 9-1 in dual meets and then won the Big Ten Championship at 184 as a true freshman, qualifying for the NCAA Championships before the NCAA cancelled the event. He was set to be the #3 seed. Brooks was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Penn State’s third under Cael Sanderson (David Taylor, 2011; Jason Nolf, 2016)…Named First Team All-American after 2020 tournament was cancelled by the NCAA in reaction to a virus.

Mat-Town Open (12/1): Won the 184-pound title at Lock Haven’s Mat-Town Open in first action of the year, going 3-0 with a pin. Lehigh (12/6): Made Penn State dual debut on the road, downing Chris Weiler 10-5 in Bethlehem. Penn (12/8): Made Rec Hall dual debut by rolling to a 19-4 tech fall (6:03) over Jesse Quatse. Illinois (1/10): Big Ten dual debut victory, 9-4, over Zach Braunagel in Rec Hall. Rutgers (1/19): Recorded first pin in Rec Hall over Billy Janzer at the 4:36 mark in dual meet victory. Iowa (1/31): Impressive 7-3 victory over #6 Abe Assad of Iowa in road dual.Wisconsin (2/7): Posted 3-2 win over sixth-year senior Johnny Sebastian. Minnesota (2/9): Posted strong 13-3 major over Owen Webster in Minneapolis. Ohio State (2/15): Tallied six takedowns in lopsided 15-4 major over #12 Rocky Jordan in BJC Dual.

Big Ten Championship (3/7-8): Won Big Ten title at 184 as a true freshman after 3-0 run at Rutgers. Majored #19 Owen Webster of Minnesota 15-4 and then pinned #9 Taylor Venz of Nebraska (4:00) to avenge his only loss of the year to date, advancing to the finals. Took care of #7 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State 3-2 in the title bout to win the crowns. Honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Year after the tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL / PERSONAL:

Wrestled at North Hagerstown High School…Named 2018 National High School Coaches Association Wrestler of the Year…Became seventh wrestler to capture four NHSCA Championships at NHSCA High School Nationals…Compiled a 163-2 record at NHHS…Won four Maryland state titles…Went 22-0 as a senior, 46-0 as a junior, 43-1 as a sophomore and 45-1 as a freshman…Four-year letterman, three-year captain…Has one sister, Kaiya…Has three brothers, Isaiah, Jared and Jaden..

BROOKS MATCH-BY-MATCH

2022-23

Date Wt. Result Opponent Place Rec

11/11 184 W, 24-9 Colin Fegley, Lock Haven (TF; 6:32) dual 1-0

12/4 184 W, 8-3 #22 Tate Samuelson, Lehigh dual 2-0

12/19 184 WBF Ben Cushman, Central Michigan (1:18) dual 3-0

12/19 184 WBF #17 Gavin Kane, North Carolina (0:54) dual 4-0

12/20 184 L, 7-9 #4 Marcus Coleman, Iowa State dual 4-1

1/6 184 W, 16-0 Tyler Dow, Wisconsin (TF; 4:32) dual 5-1

1/20 184 W, 14-4 #9 Matt Finesilver, Michigan (major) dual 6-1

1/27 184 W, 22-7 Drake Rhodes, Iowa (TF; 5:42) dual 7-1

2/3 184 W, 3-2 #5 Kalem Romero, Ohio State dual 8-1

2/10 184 W, 18-3 #14 Brian Soldano, Rutgers (TF; 4:05) dual 9-1

3/4 184 W, 18-2 #14 Brian Soldano, Rutgers (TF; 5:57) B1G 10-1

3/4 184 W, 18-6 #8 Matt Finesilver, Michigan (major) B1G 11-1

3/5 184 W, 12-2 #5 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State (major) B1G (1st) 12-1

3/16 184 W, 13-4 #30 Matt Waddell, Chattanooga (maj.) NCAA 13-1

3/16 184 WBF #14 Will Feldkamp, Clarion (4:59) NCAA 14-1

3/17 184 W, 4-1 #6 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State NCAA 15-1

3/17 184 W, 6-3 #2 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina St. NCAA 16-1

3/18 184 W, 7-2 #1 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa NCAA (1st) 17-1



2021-22

Date Wt. Result Opponent Place Rec

11/13 184 W, 23-8 Joe Accousti, Sacred Heart (TF; 7:00) dual 1-0

11/13 184 WBF Jackson McKinney, Oregon State (1:03) dual 2-0

11/18 184 W, 21-7 #28 Brad Laughlin, Army (major) dual 3-0

12/20 184 W, 3-2 #4 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa dual 4-0

12/20 184 W, 15-3 #15 Jonathan Loew, Cornell (major) dual 5-0

12/21 184 WBF Josh Nummer, Arizona State (1:48) dual 6-0

1/7 184 W, 19-7 #12 Kyle Cochran, Maryland (major) dual 7-0

1/9 184 W, 13-4 #8 D.J. Washington, Indiana (major) dual 8-0

1/16 184 W, 10-2 #5 John Poznanski, Rutgers (major) dual 9-0

1/21 184 W, 3-1 #2 Myles Amine, Michigan dual 10-0

1/23 184 W, 4-0 #27 Layne Malczewski, Michigan State dual 11-0

1/28 184 W, 8-3 #17 Abe Assad, Iowa dual 12-0

2/4 184 WBF Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (3:20) dual 13-0

2/6 184 W, 14-4 #9 Taylor Venz, Nebraska (major) dual 14-0

3/5 184 WBF #8 Kyle Cochran, Maryland (1:40) B1G 15-0

3/5 184 W, 7-2 #19 Taylor Venz, Nebraska B1G 16-0

3/6 184 L, 4-6 (sv) #2 Myles Amine, Michigan B1G (2nd) 16-1

3/17 184 W, 21-7 #31 A.J. Burkhart, Lehigh (major) NCAA 17-1

3/17 184 W, 9-1 #15 Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech (major) NCAA 18-1

3/18 184 W, 13-2 #7 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State (major) NCAA 19-1

3/18 184 W, 6-4 (sv) #3 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina State NCAA 20-1

3/19 184 W, 5-3 #1 Myles Amine, Michigan NCAA (1st) 21-1



2020-21

Date Wt. Result Opponent Place Rec

1/30 184 W, 18-5 Drayton Harris, Indiana (major) dual 1-0

1/30 184 W, 21-6 Jack Jessen, Northwestern (TF; 7:00) dual 2-0

2/2 184 W, 13-3 #10 Chris Weiler, Wisconsin (major) dual 3-0

2/14 184 W, 10-5 Jaden Bullock, Michigan dual 4-0

2/19 184 W, 13-4 #20 Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (major) dual 5-0

2/22 184 W, 17-5 Kyle Cochran, Maryland (major) dual 6-0

3/6 184 W, 14-8 #16 Nelson Brands, Iowa B1G 7-0

3/6 184 W, 10-2 #18 John Poznanksi, Rutgers (major) B1G 8-0

3/7 184 W, 10-5 #14 Taylor Venz, Nebraska B1G (1st) 9-0

3/18 184 W, 17-1 #32 J. Anderson, Gardner-Webb NCAA 10-0

3/18 184 W, 5-0 #17 Owen Webster, Minnesota NCAA 11-0

3/19 184 W, 9-4 #8 Taylor Venz, Nebraska NCAA 12-0

3/19 184 W, 6-4 #4 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa NCAA 13-0

3/20 184 W, 3-2 #2 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina St. NCAA (1st) 14-0

2019-20

Date Wt. Result Opponent Place Record

12/1 184 WBF Kyle Myers, West Virginia (4:50) LHU 1-0

12/1 184 W, 11-5 Jared McGill, Pitt LHU 2-0

12/1 184 W, 7-4 Kyle Inlander, Bucknell LHU (1st) 3-0

12/6 184 W, 10-5 Chris Weiler, Lehigh dual 4-0

12/8 184 W, 19-4 Jesse Quatse, Penn (TF; 6:03) dual 5-0

1/10 184 W, 9-4 Zach Braunagel, Illinois dual 6-0

1/19 184 WBF Billy Janzer, Rutgers (4:36) dual 7-0

1/24 184 L, 5-9 #8 Taylor Venz, Nebraska dual 7-1

1/31 184 W, 7-3 #6 Abe Assad, Iowa dual 8-1

2/7 184 W, 3-2 Johnny Sebastian, Wisconsin dual 9-1

2/9 184 W, 13-3 Owen Webster, Minnesota (major) dual 10-1

2/15 184 W, 15-4 #12 Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (major) dual 11-1

2/23 184 W, 8-5 Tanner Harvey, American dual 12-1

3/7 184 W, 15-4 #19 Owen Webster, Minnesota (major) B1G 13-1

3/7 184 WBF #9 Taylor Venz, Nebraska (4:00) B1G 14-1

3/8 184 W, 3-2 #7 Cameron Caffey, Michigan State B1G (1st) 15-1

