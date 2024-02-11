WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: PENN STATE UNIVERSITY’S AARON BROOKS

As found on Penn State University’s website, below is Aaron Brooks’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

CLASS: Senior+

Hometown: Hagerston, MD

Weight: 184

Parents: JOHN BROOKS, RANELLE BOYD,  ADRIENNE BROOKS

Major: RECREATION, PARK AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT

CAREER NOTES:

Athletic: All-American as a true freshman…Was the 184-pound Big Ten Champion (2020)…Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020)…Was to be the #3 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships at 184 before the NCAA canceled the tournament… Named First Team All-American after 2020 tournament was canceled by the NCAA…2021 NCAA Champion at 184…2021 Big Ten Champion, second straight title…First-team All-Big Ten…Two-time Hodge Trophy Finalist…2022 NCAA Champion, winning second straight…2023 Big Ten Champion, winning third overall…First-team All-Big Ten…2023 NCAA Champion, winning third straight title…Four-time All-American.

2022-23 / SENIOR SEASON:
Season: Rolled to a 17-1 overall record, 9-1 in duals, 5-0 in B1G duals…12 wins were for bonus (four majors, five tech falls, three pins)…2023 Big Ten Champion, winning third overall…First-team All-Big Ten…2023 NCAA Champion, winning third straight title…Four-time All-American…Hodge Trophy Finalist.
Lock Haven (11/11): Notched 24-9 tech fall (6:32) over LHU’s Colin Fegley in season opener. NWCA Exhibition (11/22): Downed #2 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 12-8 in exhibition bout (not official result). Lehigh (12/4): Posted 8-3 win over #22 Tate Samuelson. Collegiate Duals (12/19-20): Pinned CMU’s Ben Cushman (1:18), then pinned #17 Gavin Kane of North Carolina in the first period (0:54). Lost 9-7 to #4 Marcus Coleman of Iowa State. Wisconsin (1/6): Posted 16-0 tech fall over Tyler Dow (4:32). Michigan (1/20): Majored #9 Matt Finesilver in BJC Dual. Iowa (1/27): Dominated Drake Rhodes 22-7 (TF; 5:42) in BJC Dual victory. Ohio State (2/3): Hard-fought 3-2 win over #5 Kaleb Romero in Columbus. Rutgers (2/10): Rolled to an 18-3 tech fall over #14 Brian Soldano.
Big Ten Championships (3/4-5): Dominated the field at the 2023 Big Ten Championships to become a three-time champion. Opened with 18-2 tech fall over #14 Brian Soldano of Rutgers before majoring #8 Matt Finesilver of Michigan 18-6 in semifinals. Dominated #5 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State 12-2 in title bout to win his third crown.
NCAA Championships (3/16-18): Rolled to his third straight NCAA individual title, going 5-0 in Tulsa to claim the crown. Opened tournament with a major decision and a pin before downing #2 Kaleb Romero 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Took out #2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State 6-3 in the semifinals and then dominated #1 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 7-2 in the NCAA finals.
 
2021-22 / JUNIOR SEASON:
Season: Won second straight NCAA title at 184, going 5-0 in Detroit to win crown…Went 21-1 on the season with eight majors, one tech and four falls…Enters senior season with 50-2 record, 16 majors, four techs and seven pins.
Sacred Heart (11/13): Began season with 23-8 tech fall over Joe Accousti (7:00). Oregon State (11/13): Pinned Jackson McKinney (1:03). Army West Point (11/18): Impressive 21-7 major over #28 Brad Laughlin. Collegiate Duals (12-20-21): Went 3-0 at Collegiate duals, including win over #4 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, a major over #15 Jonathan Loew of Cornell and a pin in PSU’s win over #3 Arizona State, was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (12/29) and Penn State Male Athlete of the Week (12/23). Maryland (1/7):  Majored Kyle Cochran 19-7 with nine takedowns. Indiana (1/9):  Dominated #8 D.J. Washington in 13-4 major. Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (1/11).  Rutgers (2/16): Majored #5 John Poznanski 10-2. Michigan (1/21): Beat #2 Myles Amine 3-1 in Crisler Arena. Michigan State (1/23): Posted 4-0 win over #27 Layne Malczewski.  Iowa (1/28):  Dominated #17 Abe Assad in an 8-3 win in Iowa City. Ohio State (2/4): Pinned Rocky Jordan (3:20) in the BJC Dual. Nebraska (2/6): Majored #9 Taylor Venz, notching six takedowns in 14-4 win.
Big Ten Championship (2-1, 2nd, NCAA Qualifier): Went 2-1 at Big Tens, taking second; pinned #8 Kyle Cochran of Maryland (1:40) and beat #19 Taylor Venz of Nebraska; suffered first career post-season loss (in Big Tens or NCAAs), 6-4 in sudden victory, to #2 Myles Amine of Michigan in the finals.
NCAA Championships (5-0, 1st, National Champion): Rolled to his second straight NCAA title at 184 with 5-0 showing in Detroit. Opened with three straight majors over #31 A.J. Burkhart of Lehigh, #15 Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech and #7 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Beat #3 Trent Hidlay of N.C. State in the national semis. Dominated #1 Myles Amine of Michigan 5-3 with over 4:00 of riding time in NCAA finalst to win crown, one of five Penn Staters to claim victory.
 
2020-21 / SOPHOMORE SEASON:
Season: Rolled to first NCAA individual title at 184…Won second straight Big Ten title as well…Hodge Trophy Finalist…Posted perfect 14-0 overall record…6-0 in dual meets…Five majors, two tech falls.
Indiana/Northwestern (1/30): Went 2-0 in opening day tri-dual at Northwestern…Notched an 18-5 major over Indiana and closed out day with a 21-6 tech fall (7:00) with 4:34 in riding time over NU’s Jack Jessen. Wisconsin (2/2): Won his third straight bout with bonus points to open the season, downing #10 Chris Weiler of Wisconsin 13-3. Michigan (2/14): Beat Michigan’s Jaden Bullock 10-5 in Ann Arbor. Ohio State (2/19): Rolled over #20 Rocky Jordan of Ohio State, posting 13-4 major. Maryland (2/22): Majored Maryland’s Kyle Cochran 17-5.
Big Ten Championships (3-0, Champion, NCAA Qualifier): Won his second straight Big Ten Championship, going 3- with a major. All three wins were over ranked opponents; 14-8 over #16 Nelson Brands; 10-2 over #18 John Poznanski of Rutgers; and 10-5 over #14 Taylor Venz of Nebraska in the finals.
NCAA Championships (5-0, 1st, National Champion): Completed unbeaten season with 5-0 run through his first NCAA Championships, earning his first NCAA individual title. Downed #32, #17 and #8 seeds to get to semifinals. Took down #4 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa to reach the NCAA finals.  Beat #2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State in the finals to become 2021 National Champion.

2019-20 / TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON:

Season: Notched an impressive 15-1 overall record as at true freshman.  Went 9-1 in dual meets and then won the Big Ten Championship at 184 as a true freshman, qualifying for the NCAA Championships before the NCAA cancelled the event. He was set to be the #3 seed.  Brooks was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Penn State’s third under Cael Sanderson (David Taylor, 2011; Jason Nolf, 2016)…Named First Team All-American after 2020 tournament was cancelled by the NCAA in reaction to a virus.

Mat-Town Open (12/1): Won the 184-pound title at Lock Haven’s Mat-Town Open in first action of the year, going 3-0 with a pin. Lehigh (12/6): Made Penn State dual debut on the road, downing Chris Weiler 10-5 in Bethlehem. Penn (12/8): Made Rec Hall dual debut by rolling to a 19-4 tech fall (6:03) over Jesse Quatse. Illinois (1/10): Big Ten dual debut victory, 9-4, over Zach Braunagel in Rec Hall. Rutgers (1/19): Recorded first pin in Rec Hall over Billy Janzer at the 4:36 mark in dual meet victory. Iowa (1/31):  Impressive 7-3 victory over #6 Abe Assad of Iowa in road dual.Wisconsin (2/7): Posted 3-2 win over sixth-year senior Johnny Sebastian. Minnesota (2/9): Posted strong 13-3 major over Owen Webster in Minneapolis. Ohio State (2/15): Tallied six takedowns in lopsided 15-4 major over #12 Rocky Jordan in BJC Dual.

Big Ten Championship (3/7-8): Won Big Ten title at 184 as a true freshman after 3-0 run at Rutgers. Majored #19 Owen Webster of Minnesota 15-4 and then pinned #9 Taylor Venz of Nebraska (4:00) to avenge his only loss of the year to date, advancing to the finals. Took care of #7 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State 3-2 in the title bout to win the crowns. Honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Year after the tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL / PERSONAL:

Wrestled at North Hagerstown High School…Named 2018 National High School Coaches Association Wrestler of the Year…Became seventh wrestler to capture four NHSCA Championships at NHSCA High School Nationals…Compiled a 163-2 record at NHHS…Won four Maryland state titles…Went 22-0 as a senior, 46-0 as a junior, 43-1 as a sophomore and 45-1 as a freshman…Four-year letterman, three-year captain…Has one sister, Kaiya…Has three brothers, Isaiah, Jared and Jaden..

BROOKS MATCH-BY-MATCH

2022-23
Date     Wt.    Result        Opponent                                       Place     Rec
11/11    184    W, 24-9       Colin Fegley, Lock Haven (TF; 6:32)          dual       1-0
12/4      184    W, 8-3         #22 Tate Samuelson, Lehigh                   dual       2-0
12/19    184    WBF           Ben Cushman, Central Michigan (1:18)      dual       3-0
12/19    184    WBF           #17 Gavin Kane, North Carolina (0:54)       dual       4-0
12/20    184    L, 7-9          #4 Marcus Coleman, Iowa State              dual       4-1
1/6        184    W, 16-0       Tyler Dow, Wisconsin (TF; 4:32)               dual       5-1
1/20      184    W, 14-4       #9 Matt Finesilver, Michigan (major)           dual       6-1
1/27      184    W, 22-7       Drake Rhodes, Iowa (TF; 5:42)                 dual       7-1
2/3        184    W, 3-2         #5 Kalem Romero, Ohio State                 dual       8-1
2/10      184    W, 18-3       #14 Brian Soldano, Rutgers (TF; 4:05)       dual       9-1
3/4        184    W, 18-2       #14 Brian Soldano, Rutgers (TF; 5:57)       B1G     10-1
3/4        184    W, 18-6       #8 Matt Finesilver, Michigan (major)          B1G     11-1
3/5        184    W, 12-2       #5 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State (major) B1G (1st)     12-1
3/16      184    W, 13-4       #30 Matt Waddell, Chattanooga (maj.)    NCAA     13-1
3/16      184    WBF           #14 Will Feldkamp, Clarion (4:59)           NCAA     14-1
3/17      184    W, 4-1         #6 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State                NCAA     15-1
3/17      184    W, 6-3         #2 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina St.         NCAA     16-1
3/18      184    W, 7-2         #1 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa   NCAA (1st)     17-1

2021-22
Date     Wt.    Result        Opponent                                       Place     Rec
11/13    184    W, 23-8       Joe Accousti, Sacred Heart (TF; 7:00)       dual       1-0
11/13    184    WBF           Jackson McKinney, Oregon State (1:03)    dual       2-0
11/18    184    W, 21-7       #28 Brad Laughlin, Army (major)               dual       3-0
12/20    184    W, 3-2         #4 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa         dual       4-0
12/20    184    W, 15-3       #15 Jonathan Loew, Cornell (major)          dual       5-0
12/21    184    WBF           Josh Nummer, Arizona State (1:48)           dual       6-0
1/7        184    W, 19-7       #12 Kyle Cochran, Maryland (major)          dual       7-0
1/9        184    W, 13-4       #8 D.J. Washington, Indiana (major)          dual       8-0
1/16      184    W, 10-2       #5 John Poznanski, Rutgers (major)          dual       9-0
1/21      184    W, 3-1         #2 Myles Amine, Michigan                       dual     10-0
1/23      184    W, 4-0         #27 Layne Malczewski, Michigan State      dual     11-0
1/28      184    W, 8-3         #17 Abe Assad, Iowa                             dual     12-0
2/4        184    WBF           Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (3:20)               dual     13-0
2/6        184    W, 14-4       #9 Taylor Venz, Nebraska (major)             dual     14-0
3/5        184    WBF           #8 Kyle Cochran, Maryland (1:40)             B1G     15-0
3/5        184    W, 7-2         #19 Taylor Venz, Nebraska                     B1G     16-0
3/6        184    L, 4-6 (sv)     #2 Myles Amine, Michigan               B1G (2nd)     16-1
3/17      184    W, 21-7       #31 A.J. Burkhart, Lehigh (major)           NCAA     17-1
3/17      184    W, 9-1         #15 Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech (major)   NCAA     18-1
3/18      184    W, 13-2       #7 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State (major)      NCAA     19-1
3/18      184    W, 6-4 (sv)    #3 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina State      NCAA     20-1
3/19      184    W, 5-3         #1 Myles Amine, Michigan              NCAA (1st)     21-1
 
2020-21
Date     Wt.    Result        Opponent                                       Place     Rec
1/30     184    W, 18-5      Drayton Harris, Indiana (major)         dual       1-0
1/30     184    W, 21-6       Jack Jessen, Northwestern (TF; 7:00) dual     2-0
2/2       184    W, 13-3      #10 Chris Weiler, Wisconsin (major) dual      3-0
2/14      184    W, 10-5      Jaden Bullock, Michigan                    dual      4-0
2/19      184    W, 13-4      #20 Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (major) dual   5-0
2/22     184    W,  17-5      Kyle Cochran, Maryland (major)        dual      6-0
3/6      184    W, 14-8      #16 Nelson Brands, Iowa                    B1G      7-0
3/6      184    W, 10-2       #18 John Poznanksi, Rutgers (major) B1G      8-0
3/7       184    W, 10-5      #14 Taylor Venz, Nebraska         B1G (1st)      9-0
3/18     184    W, 17-1        #32 J. Anderson, Gardner-Webb   NCAA     10-0
3/18     184    W, 5-0       #17 Owen Webster, Minnesota       NCAA      11-0
3/19     184    W, 9-4       #8 Taylor Venz, Nebraska              NCAA     12-0
3/19     184    W, 6-4       #4 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa NCAA   13-0
3/20     184    W, 3-2        #2 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina St. NCAA (1st) 14-0

 2019-20

Date   Wt.  Result        Opponent                                                Place Record

12/1   184 WBF          Kyle Myers, West Virginia (4:50)              LHU    1-0

12/1   184 W, 11-5    Jared McGill, Pitt                                       LHU    2-0

12/1   184 W, 7-4       Kyle Inlander, Bucknell                     LHU (1st)    3-0

12/6   184 W, 10-5    Chris Weiler, Lehigh                                  dual    4-0

12/8   184 W, 19-4    Jesse Quatse, Penn (TF; 6:03)                 dual    5-0

1/10   184 W, 9-4       Zach Braunagel, Illinois                             dual    6-0

1/19   184 WBF          Billy Janzer, Rutgers (4:36)                       dual    7-0

1/24   184 L, 5-9        #8 Taylor Venz, Nebraska                         dual    7-1

1/31   184 W, 7-3       #6 Abe Assad, Iowa                                  dual    8-1

2/7     184 W, 3-2       Johnny Sebastian,  Wisconsin                  dual    9-1

2/9     184 W,  13-3   Owen Webster, Minnesota (major)           dual  10-1

2/15   184 W, 15-4    #12 Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (major)     dual  11-1

2/23   184 W, 8-5       Tanner Harvey, American                         dual  12-1

3/7     184 W,  15-4   #19 Owen Webster, Minnesota (major)   B1G  13-1

3/7     184 WBF          #9 Taylor Venz, Nebraska (4:00)             B1G  14-1

3/8     184 W, 3-2       #7 Cameron Caffey, Michigan State   B1G (1st)  15-1

