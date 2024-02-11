COACH SPOTLIGHT: OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY’S JOHN SMITH

The Oklahoma State head coach won six consecutive world championships as a competitor from 1987-92, including gold medals at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. Additionally, he owns five national championships as head coach of the Cowboys.

Now in his 33rd year, Smith accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma State in 1992 and the numbers and accomplishments since that time speak for themselves. He has led his alma mater to five NCAA team titles in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, and he has coached 33 NCAA individual champions and five Olympians. Under his watch, the Cowboys have brought 21 team conference tournament championships, two Big 12 regular season titles and 131 individual conference titles back to Stillwater. He has seen his student-athletes earn All-America recognition 152 times, an average of 4.7 All-America honorees per year. Smith also has coached two Hodge Trophy recipients in Alex Dieringer and Steve Mocco.

He was recognized as the National Wrestling Coaches Association coach of the year in 1994 and 2003 and is a 15-time selection as his conference’s coach of the year (1994 and 1996 in the Big Eight and 1997, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2013 2014, 2015 and 2016 in the Big 12).

Smith is OSU’s all-time winningest coach with a dual record of 476-72-6. His 476 dual wins is the most among active coaches and third overall at the Division I level, only behind Harold Nichols (492) and Dale Thomas (616).



In his most recent season, the 2022-23 campaign saw Daton Fix and Dustin Plott win Big 12 individual title and make it to the podium at NCAA’s for the second straight season. Fix became the 10th wrestler to win four individual conference championships and just the 15th four-time All-American in program history, while surpassing 100 career wins during the NCAA tournament. After starting the season ranked No. 11, the Cowboys went 14-3 in the regular season, which included upsets over No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Missouri. The Pokes would go on to place second at the Big 12 Championships and 18th at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa.



Prior to 2022, Oklahoma State had finished in the top three in four of the five NCAA Championships dating back to 2016. Third-place finishes in 2019 and 2021 came after undefeated dual seasons and Big 12 tournament titles that were a part of the nine consecutive championships from 2013 to 2021. In both seasons, the Cowboys had a pair of finalists, with Fix taking second place at 133 pounds in both instances, while Derek White took runner-up at heavyweight in 2019 and AJ Ferrari won the 197-pound bracket as a true freshman in 2021. The Cowboys also went 13-3 during the shortened 2020 season, crowning three individual conference champions and had eight named All-Americans by the NWCA after the NCAA Championships were cancelled due to COVID-19.

I

Another highlight came in 2017 as Smith guided the Pokes to a 14-1 regular season record before running away with the conference title by claiming eight individual conference champions to mark the most in his tenure. Eight Cowboys would also earn All-America honors that season, led by Dean Heil who won his second NCAA championship at 141 pounds.



From 2013 to 2017, OSU collected two NCAA runner-up finishes (2013, 2016), two third-place finishes (2014, 2017) and a seventh-place finish (2015). During that time, Oklahoma State had 36 individual conference champions, eight individual national champions and 30 All-Americans. Smith coached Alex Dieringer to NCAA titles in 2014, ’15 and ’16, which included him being named the Dan Hodge Trophy winner in 2016. He also saw his nephew, Chris Perry, win back-to-back NCAA titles at 174 pounds in 2013 and 2014.



Outside of 2007 and 2009, the Cowboys won more than 82% of their duals each season between 2007 and 2012. During that time, Jordan Oliver captured three national titles and had a runner-up finish as he became the 13th four-time All-American at OSU. Smith led the team to Big 12 tournament titles in 2010 and 2011, while claiming the regular season Big 12 dual match championship with a 17-1 record in the 2012 campaign.



As consistent as the program has been under his leadership, the highlight of Smith’s tenure came when he led OSU to four consecutive NCAA team championships from 2003 through 2006.

The 2003 squad compiled a perfect 17-0 dual meet record, won the Big 12 team title, crowned six individual Big 12 champions and featured a pair of NCAA individual champions in Johnny Thompson and Jake Rosholt.



The NCAA champion Chris Pendleton-led squad sported a 17-2 dual meet record, won the Big 12 team title and crowned four individual Big 12 champions in 2004.

Under Smith’s watch, Oklahoma State compiled a 21-0 dual meet record in 2005, the most recent undefeated dual season before the 2019 season. That team capped the season with one of the most dominant showings in the history of the NCAA Championships when an NCAA-record five Cowboys were crowned NCAA champions. Zack Esposito won at 149 with Johny Hendricks taking the 165 championship. Pendleton repeated as an NCAA champion at 174, Jake Rosholt claimed the title at 197 and Steve Mocco won the heavyweight championship. OSU wrestlers compiled a 38-9 record at the NCAA Championships that year and the Cowboys set school records for points, margin of victory and national champions. Oklahoma State scored 153 team points to top second-place Michigan by 70 points.

Smith and the Cowboys went 16-2 in dual meets en route to claiming their fourth consecutive NCAA team title in 2006, under the leadership of Hendricks and Rosholt, who both claimed their second consecutive NCAA individual championships.

Smith won his first of five NCAA team championships in 1994 when the Cowboys compiled a 13-1 dual meet record, won the Big 8 team championship, crowned four individual Big 8 champions and three NCAA individual champions in Alan Fried, Mark Branch and Smith’s younger brother and first-ever four-time NCAA champion, Pat Smith.

For all of the championships and success he continues to enjoy as a coach, it is his career as a wrestler that is the stuff of legend. Smith truly was the best wrestler in the world.

In brief, Smith compiled a 105-5 record as a high school wrestler at Del City High School in Del City, Okla., before beginning his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, where he put together a 152-8-2 record that included a pair of NCAA individual championships in 1987 and 1988. He was a three-time All-America selection in 1985, 1987 and 1988. On the international stage, Smith rolled to a 100-5 career record that included six world championships (1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992), two Olympic gold medals (1988 and 1992), two Pan American Games gold medals (1987 and 1991) and two Goodwill Games gold medals (1986 and 1990).

To this day, Smith holds Oklahoma State school records for career victories (152), single-season victories (47 in 1988), career bonus-point wins (113), single-season bonus-point wins (39 in both 1987 and 1988) and single-season bonus point win percentage (90.7 in 1987). A three-time Big Eight Conference individual champion in 1985, 1987 and 1988, Smith wrestled primarily at 134 during his collegiate career, where he strung together a 124-4 overall record. He also competed at 126, compiling a 27-4-2 overall mark, and won his lone career match at 142.

After Smith’s junior year at Oklahoma State, he won the first of his six world championships in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Smith was the only collegiate wrestler to win a world championship while still in college until 2017 when Kyle Snyder (Ohio State) claimed a title in Paris. Following his graduation in 1988, Smith qualified for the U.S. Olympic freestyle team and came away from the Seoul Olympics with the first of two Olympic gold medals and the second of six consecutive world titles.

Three more world championships ensued in 1989, 1990 and 1991 before Smith claimed the second of his Olympic gold medals at the 1992 Barcelona games to cement his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

His list of awards and honors received befits someone who earned the distinction of being the best wrestler on the planet. Smith was honored as the first wrestler to ever claim the James E. Sullivan Award as America’s outstanding amateur athlete when he won the award in 1990. He was the first American ever chosen as the Master of Technique and Wrestler of the Year by the International Wrestling Federation (FILA) when he received the honor in 1990. In 1992, he was presented with the Amateur Athletic Foundation’s World Trophy, becoming the first North American wrestler to earn the honor. A 2003 inductee into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame, a distinguished member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and a 1997 inductee into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, Smith was recognized as one of the 100 Greatest Olympians of All Time at the 1996 Atlanta Games. That same year, Smith was inducted into the OSU Athletic Hall of Honor.

Smith was the 1991 selection as FILA’s Outstanding Wrestler of the Year after earning Man of the Year honors from Amateur Wrestling News in 1988, Athlete of the Year recognition from USA Wrestling in 1989 and Sportsman of the Year honors from the U.S. Olympic Committee in 1990.

In 2004, the U.S. Olympic Committee presented Smith with the Titan Award, and the next year, he joined his brother Pat as one of 15 wrestlers named to the NCAA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

The Smith family legacy is strong at Oklahoma State, as John’s older brother Lee Roy was a three-time All-American in 1977, 1979 and 1980 and claimed the 1980 national championship. John was a three-time All-American in 1985, 1987 and 1988 with a pair of national titles in 1987 and 1988 and younger brother Pat was a four-time All-American with four national championships in 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1994.

Smith also successfully established a wrestling club that allows wrestlers from across the country to prepare and train for international competition. The Gator Wrestling Club sent three former Oklahoma State wrestlers to compete in the 2004 Olympic Games. Jamill Kelly won the silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, with Daniel Cormier finishing fourth and Eric Guerrero also representing the USA in Athens.

In 1995, Smith married the former Toni Donaldson. The couple has three sons – Joseph, Samuel and Levi and two daughters – Isabelle and Cecilia.

Coaching Career

:: Oklahoma State’s All-Time Winningest Coach with a 476-72-6 career record

:: Two-Time NWCA National Coach of the Year (1994, 2003)

:: Five-Time NCAA Champion Coach (1994, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)

:: 23-Time Conference Champion Coach (1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012 (reg seas), 2013 (reg seas/tourn), 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

:: 13-Time Big 12 Coach of the Year (1997, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

:: Two-Time Big Eight Coach of the Year (1994, 1996)

:: 33 NCAA Individual Champions Coached

:: 148 NCAA All-Americans Coached

:: 126 Conference Individual Champions Coached

:: Coach, USA Olympic Wrestling Team (2000, 2012)

:: Coach, USA Men’s World Championships Team (1998, 2009, 2010, 2011)

:: Coach, USA Women’s World Championships Team (2017)

:: Coach, USA World Cup Team (1997)

:: Coach, USA Women’s Cadet World Team (2018)

Wrestling Career

:: Six-Time World Champion Wrestler (1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992)

:: Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist (1988, 1992)

:: Two-Time Pan American Games Gold Medalist (1987, 1991)

:: Two-Time Goodwill Games Gold Medalist (1986, 1990)

:: Two-Time NCAA Wrestling Champion (1987, 1988)

:: Three-Time NCAA All-American (1985, 1987, 1988)

:: Three-Time Big Eight Champion (1985, 1987, 1988)

:: First North American wrestler to claim the Amateur Athletic Foundation World Trophy (1992)

:: First Ever American to earn FILA’s Master of Technique Award (Best technical wrestler in the world, 1990)

:: First Wrestler to win James E. Sullivan Award (Nation’s top amateur athlete, 1990)

:: U.S. Olympic Committee Sportsman of the Year (1990)

:: FILA Outstanding Wrestler of the Year (1991)

:: USA Wrestling Athlete of the Year (1989)

:: Amateur Wrestling News Man of the Year (1988)

:: U.S. Olympic Committee Titan Award (2004)

:: Named one of the 100 Greatest Olympians of All-Time (1996)

:: Member, FILA Hall of Fame (Inducted in 2003)

:: Distinguished Member, National Wrestling Hall of Fame (inducted in 1997)

:: Member, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (inducted in 1997)

:: Member, NCAA 75th Anniversary Team (2005)

:: NWCA College Wrestler of the Year (1987)

Records as a Wrestler

International Record: 100-5

Domestic Freestyle Record: 77-3

Collegiate Record: 152-8-2

High School Record: 105-5