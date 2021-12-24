WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: PENN STATE UNIVERSITY’S CARTER STAROCCI

As found on Penn State University’s website, below is Carter Starocci’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Erie, PA

Parents: STARLA AND CHRIS STAROCCI

Major: RECREATION, PARK AND TOURISM MGMNT.

Athletic: All-American as a freshman…Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021)…2021 NCAA Champion at 174…2021 Big Ten Runner-Up.

2020-21 / REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON:

Season: Posted 14-2 overall record…Two majors, one tech, one pin…Big Ten Runner-Up (174)…Earned All-America honors as a freshman…2021 NCAA National Champion (174) in first trip to NCAA tournament.

Indiana/Northwestern (1/30): Went 2-1 in opening day tri-dual at Northwestern…Began day with a 18-1 tech fall (2:37) over Indiana’s Robert Detars in the extra bouts at 174, then suffered a close 10-9 upset loss to Donnell Washington in the dual meet…Took down Northwestern’s Troy Fisher 4-1 in dual victory over the Wildcats. Wisconsin (2/2): Posted 5-3 win over Jared Krattiger in Madison. Michigan (2/14): Beat #2 Logan Massa 7-1 (tb), using a four-point turn in the tie-breaker to break away for the win in Ann Arbor…Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (2/16). Ohio State (2/19): Used tie-breaker escape then rideout to post thrilling 2-1 (tb) win over #3 Kaleb Romero in dual at Columbus. Michigan (2/14): Majored Maryland’s Phillip Spadafora 15-6 in Rec Hall dual debut.

Big Ten Championships (3-1, 2nd, NCAA Qualifier): Was Big Ten runner-up at 174, losing to #1 Michael Kemerer in the finals. Beat #6 Kaleb Romero and #2 Mikey Labriola to reach the finals. Went 3-1 with a pin overall. Was named 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

NCAA Championships (5-0, 1st, National Champion): Went 5-0 in his first trip to the NCAA tournament to become the NCAA National Champion as a freshman. Downed the #30 and #14 seeds to reach the quarterfinals. Beat #6 Andrew McNally of Kent State in the quarters and then used a ride-out and escape point to beat #2 Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley 2-0 in the semis to advance to the NCAA finals. Scored midway through extra time to beat #1 Michael Kemerer 3-1 (sv) to win the national title.

2019-20 / REDSHIRT SEASON:

Season: Wrestled unattached in open tournaments during his redshirt season…Went unbeaten during the year…Posted an 18-0 overall record with three pins, two tech falls and six majors…Won the 174-pound Southern Scuffle title.

HIGH SCHOOL / PERSONAL:

Wrestled at Cathedral Prep in Erie…Four-year letterman and four-year team captain…Rolled to a 172-10 record for the Ramblers…Won state title as a senior with a 46-0 mark…Won state title as a junior with a 50-0 mark…Took second at states as a sophomore and placed as a freshman as well…Received academic honors twice…Has two older siblings, brother, Chris and sister, Ceci.

STAROCCI MATCH-BY-MATCH

2020-21

Date Wt. Result Opponent Place Record

1/30 174 W, 18-1 Robert Detars, Indiana (TF; 2:37) IU extras 1-0

1/30 174 L, 9-10 Donnell Washington, Indiana dual 1-1

1/30 174 W, 4-1 Troy Fisher, Northwestern dual 2-1

2/2 174 W, 5-3 Jared Krattiger, Wisconsin dual 3-1

2/14 174 W, 7-1 (tb) #2 Logan Massa, Michigan dual 4-1

2/19 174 W, 2-1 (tb) #3 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State dual 5-1

2/22 174 W, 15-6 Phillip Spadafora, Maryland (major) dual 6-1

3/6 174 WBF Phillip Spadafora, Maryland (4:47) B1G 7-1

3/6 174 W, 2-0 #6 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State B1G 8-1

3/6 174 W, 3-1 (sv) #2 Mikey Labriola, Nebraska B1G 9-1

3/7 174 L, 2-7 #1 Michael Kemerer, Iowa B1G (2nd) 9-2

3/18 174 W, 10-2 #30 Victor Marcelli, Virginia (major) NCAA 10-2

3/18 174 W, 8-2 #14 Hayden Hastings, Wyoming NCAA 11-2

3/19 174 W, 6-3 #6 Andrew McNally, Kent State NCAA 12-2

3/19 174 W, 2-0 #2 Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley NCAA 13-2

3/20 174 W, 3-1 (sv) #1 Michael Kemerer, Iowa NCAA (1st) 14-2

