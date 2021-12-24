WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY’S COLLIN WICKRAMARATNA

As found on Kutztown University’s website, below is Collin Wickramaratna’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:
- CLASS: Senior
- WT. CLASS: 133
- HOMETOWN: Marlton, N.J.
- HIGH SCHOOL: Cherokee
- PREV SCHOOL: Ursinus
- MAJOR: Exploratory Studies
AWARDS & HONORS
2019-20 | SOPHOMORE
- NWCA Division II All-American (133 lbs.)
- NCAA Division II Super Region 1 champion (133 lbs.)
- All-PSAC First Team (133 lbs.)
SEASON SUMMARIES
2019-20 | SOPHOMORE
- Made an immediate impact with the Golden Bears, going 24-2 and qualifying for the NCAA Division II Championships at 133 lbs.
- Led the team in wins, dual wins (13), dual points for (64), pins (seven) and major decisions (six)
- Recorded a perfect 7-0 mark in dual matches against PSAC opponents
- Opened the season with a 4-1 record and fourth-place finish at the ESU Open, Nov. 10
- Produced a pin and four major decisions en route to winning the 133-pound bracket at the Centenary Bob Quade Cyclone Open, Dec. 8
- Knocked off eighth-ranked Eric Bartos of Mercyhurst with a pin in 3:51, Feb. 1
- Broke into the final NWCA regular season national rankings at No. 9, Feb. 21
- Scored an overtime takedown of sixth-ranked Tyler Warner (Pitt-Johnstown) to win the Super Region 1 title, 4-2, Feb. 29
- Named NWCA Division II All-American following the cancellation of the NCAA Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2018-19 | FRESHMAN (URSINUS)
- Qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships at 125 pounds as a freshman with the Division III Bears
- Compiled 30-8 record
- Won Centennial Conference Championship at 125 lbs.
- Finished as NCAA Mideast Region runner-up
- Also placed at the Messiah Invitational (second), Ursinus Fall Brawl (third) and Citrus Invite (third)
- Won a pair of consolation matches at NCAA Championships and came a win shy of All-America status
COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.
YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.