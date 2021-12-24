WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY’S COLLIN WICKRAMARATNA

As found on Kutztown University’s website, below is Collin Wickramaratna’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

  • CLASS:  Senior
  • WT. CLASS:  133
  • HOMETOWN:  Marlton, N.J.
  • HIGH SCHOOL:  Cherokee
  • PREV SCHOOL:  Ursinus
  • MAJOR:  Exploratory Studies

AWARDS & HONORS

2019-20 | SOPHOMORE

  • NWCA Division II All-American (133 lbs.)
  • NCAA Division II Super Region 1 champion (133 lbs.)
  • All-PSAC First Team (133 lbs.)

SEASON SUMMARIES

2019-20 | SOPHOMORE

  • Made an immediate impact with the Golden Bears, going 24-2 and qualifying for the NCAA Division II Championships at 133 lbs.
  • Led the team in wins, dual wins (13), dual points for (64), pins (seven) and major decisions (six)
  • Recorded a perfect 7-0 mark in dual matches against PSAC opponents
  • Opened the season with a 4-1 record and fourth-place finish at the ESU Open, Nov. 10
  • Produced a pin and four major decisions en route to winning the 133-pound bracket at the Centenary Bob Quade Cyclone Open, Dec. 8
  • Knocked off eighth-ranked Eric Bartos of Mercyhurst with a pin in 3:51, Feb. 1
  • Broke into the final NWCA regular season national rankings at No. 9, Feb. 21
  • Scored an overtime takedown of sixth-ranked Tyler Warner (Pitt-Johnstown) to win the Super Region 1 title, 4-2, Feb. 29
  • Named NWCA Division II All-American following the cancellation of the NCAA Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2018-19 | FRESHMAN (URSINUS)

  • Qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships at 125 pounds as a freshman with the Division III Bears
  • Compiled 30-8 record
  • Won Centennial Conference Championship at 125 lbs.
  • Finished as NCAA Mideast Region runner-up
  • Also placed at the Messiah Invitational (second), Ursinus Fall Brawl (third) and Citrus Invite (third)
  • Won a pair of consolation matches at NCAA Championships and came a win shy of All-America status

