WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN’S CAMERON AMINE

CLASS: Redshirt Sophomore

POSITION: 165

HOMETOWN: Brighton, Mich.

HIGH SCHOOL: Detroit Catholic Central

Sophomore/Freshman (2020-21)

• Academic All-Big Ten; NWCA All-Academic Team

• U-M Athletic Academic Achievement Award

• NCAA All-American, 165 pounds

• Claimed seventh place at the NCAA Championships (March 18-20) with a 5-2 record

• First Wolverine freshman to earn All-America honors in four seasons (2017)

• Placed third at the Big Ten Championships (March 6-7) with a 4-1 mark

• Defeated Nebraska’s #19 Peyton Robb, 4-1, in the third-place match

• Shared the team wins lead with a 14-4 record, including a 5-1 mark in dual meets

• Used a third-period ride and turn to defeat Penn State’s #6 Joe Lee, 4-1 (Feb. 14)

• Beat Rutgers’ Brett Donner, 10-4, in varsity debut (Jan. 8)

Freshman (2019-20)

• Redshirted season; competed unattached in four open tournaments

• Captured the 165-pound title at the Edinboro Open (Feb. 1) with a 5-0 record

• Runner-up at the Purple Raider Open (Jan. 19) with a 2-1 mark

• Went 4-2 at the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30)

• Placed fifth at the Michigan State Open (Nov. 2) 4-2 record

• Defeated Northern Illinois’ Izzak Olejnik, 2-1, in collegiate debut at the MSU Open

Prep

• Graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School (2019)

• Captured three Michigan state titles, winning at 152 pounds (2019), 145 pounds (2017) and 125 pounds (2016)

• Four-time Michigan state finalist; claimed runner-up honors at 152 pounds as a junior (2018)

• Named the MHSAA 2019 Male Wrestler of the Year

• Michigan recipient of the 2019 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award

• Posted a career prep record of 167-15, including a 40-0 mark as a senior

• Contributed to three straight DCC Michigan team state titles (2017, ’18, ’19)

• Six-time Fargo All-American; reeled off five straight wins, outscoring his opposition, 53-2, to reach the semifinals in 2018 before an injury forced him to default out of the tournament

• Two-time Super 32 placewinner (2017, ’18), including a runner-up finish as a senior

• Honor Roll

• Ranked as the No. 17 overall recruit by FloWrestling and No. 2-ranked 152-pound wrestler

Personal

• Enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts; undeclared major

• Born on August 3, 2000

• Son of Sam and Tonya Amine; dad wrestled at Michigan (1988-90)

• Has two siblings, Jordan and Breanna; Jordan wrestled at Michigan (2015-18)

• Uncle, Mike Amine (1986-89) and cousin, Malik Amine (2016-19), also wrestled at Michigan, while cousin, Myles Amine, is currently a fifth-year senior on the Wolverine team

