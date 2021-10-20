WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH’S NINO BONACCORSI

As found on University of Pittsburgh’s website, below is Nino Bonaccorsi’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

Class: Redshirt Junior

Weight: 197

Hometown: Bethel Park, PA

High School: Bethel Park

“Career Highlights

NCAA Qualifier (2019, 2020, 2021)

ACC Champion (2021)

NWCA All-American (2020)

ACC Runner-Up (2019)

All-ACC Wrestling Team (2019)

ACC Wrestler of the Week (2/12/19, 2/2/21)

Gold Standard Teammate of the Year (2020)

2020-21 (197): Owns a 9-1 record entering the NCAA Championships…received the No. 6 seed for nationals after a stellar first season at 197 pounds…won his first ACC title by defeating Virginia’s Jay Aiello 10-4 in Raleigh on Feb. 28…posted a 6-1 record for Pitt in duals…his only defeat came against NC State freshman Isaac Trumble…developed a reputation as one of the nation’s most attacking upperweights…averaged more than 10 points per match in his wins that went the distance…named ACC Wrestler of the Week on Feb. 2 after beating then-No. 3 Jay Aiello of Virginia by a 7-5 decision in the dual in Charlottesville.

2019-20 (184): Posted a 23-5 record and earned NWCA All-American status…placed third at the ACC Championship and qualified for his second NCAA Championships…received the No. 10 seed at 184 pounds for NCAAs…tallied 11 major decisions, one technical fall and three pins for a total of 15 bonus-point wins…beat No. 2 Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech in the dual…went 11-3 in duals with a 4-1 ACC record…won the Michigan State Open to begin the season…selected Gold Standard Teammate of the Year by his fellow Panthers.

2018-19 (184): Went 21-8 on the season with a 13-3 record in duals and 8-5 at tournaments … Earned a runner-up finish at the ACC Championship and earned All-ACC status … Qualified for the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh where he recorded two wins over No. 20 Will Sumner of Utah Valley and No. 4 Emery Parker of Illinois … Ranked as high as No. 10 by InterMat at 184 pounds … Recorded numerous wins over ranked opponents, including No. 3 Nick Reenan of NC State and No. 14 Chip Ness of North Carolina … Was named ACC Wrestler of the Week after his win over Reenan.

2017-18 (184): Redshirt season … Wrestled in open tournaments unattached … Finished 19-4 in tournament competition … Competed in Clarion, Mat Town, Cleveland State and Edinboro Open as well as Midlands … Placed first at Mat Town Open after going 3-1 … Earned 12 decisions, three major decisions and two pins … Reeled off nine consecutive wins in middle of season … Pinned Rider’s Matt McKenzie in 1:34 at Mat Town Open … Pinned Virginia’s Jack Miller in 2:04 at Mat Town Open.

HIGH SCHOOL: Finished high school with an impressive 147-21 career record at Bethel Park … Finished high school career ranked second in the country … Two-time PIAA runner-up (2016, 2017) … Two-time WPIAL Champion (2016, 2017) … Three-time Section Champion (2015, 2016, 2017) … FloNationals and PowerAde Champion in 2016 … PowerAde runner-up in 2015 … Four-time Tournament of Champions champion … Super 32 finalist in 2016 and placed third in 2015 … Winner of Dapper Dan and USA Dream Team All-Star matches.

By the Numbers

2020-21 (Pitt): 9-1 – 1st at ACC, No. 6 Seed at NCAAs

2019-20 (Pitt): 23-5 – 3rd at ACC, NWCA All-America

2018-19 (Pitt): 21-8 – 2nd at ACC, 2-2 at NCAA

2017-18 (Unattached): 23-5

Career Record: 76-19

Career Record for Pitt: 53-14

