FLORIDA SOCIAL MEDIA TALK: WHERE TAKEDOWNS OCCUR REGULARLY

Just as all eyes are on Tokyo for the Olympics, wrestling social media talk has been dominated by this same topic. A recent conversation from a Florida wrestling Facebook page posed a question that likely many have been wondering as they watch the wrestling competitions:

On July 31 at 10:06 p.m., Ricky Gullett posted on The Florida Wrestling Room powered by Florida Pride Wrestling Facebook page:

“How come the sport of Wrestling doesn’t allow 2 or 3 guys in each weight class (from the same country) to compete in the Olympics? All these other sport have them? Just wondering…”

Matt Kelly replied, “Because the one competing had to go through all the other one in his class to get there, they have national tournaments”

Ricky Gullet responded, “Matt Kelly But track, swimming, etc has 3 in each event.”

Matt Kelly replied, “Ricky Gullet I’d say it’s because there is alot more events in those categories, that’s only thing I can think of”. He also added a GIF of a man shrugging his shoulders.

Steve Alpaugh stated, “Actually a good question. Either double the weight classes or competitors per country in each weight class. To much rythemic swimming, ping pong and skate boarding.”

Ricky Gullett answered, “Steve Alpaugh Just crazy to see the #2 guy in the world never win a Olympic medal. I know Gold is the Goal but… it would be cool to see 1st and 2nd place USA!”

Dan Ciccarelli added, “There are no other weight class sports what have multiple entries per weight class.

When you think about it, wrestling has six entries. Only if each weight was qualified. It would be awfully hard to qualify multiple people at multiple weights.

I’m not sure about “all the other” sports.”

