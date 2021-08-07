COACH SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERISTY OF MICHIGAN’S SEAN BORMET

As found on the University of Michigan’s website, below is head coach Sean Bormet’s bio. Read about this coach’s career:

“Sean Bormet is in his third season as head coach of the University of Michigan wrestling program in 2020-2021. He was named the 10th head coach in the history of the Michigan wrestling program on March 27, 2018, after spending seven years as the Wolverines’ top assistant, including four as associate head coach.

In Bormet’s first season at the helm, the Wolverines posted a 13-1 dual-meet record, including an 8-1 mark in Big Ten duals, to rank fourth in the final NWCA Coaches poll and claimed fifth place at the NCAA Championships behind All-Americans Stevan Micic (133 pounds), Alec Pantaleo (157) and Myles Amine (174). He was named the 2018-19 Amateur Wrestling News Rookie Coach of the Year.

Since returning to his alma mater, Bormet has helped mentor 18 different Wolverine All-Americans, with Michigan earning 23 All-America citations — from 14 different wrestlers — over the last six seasons. He was in Kellen Russell’s corner when Russell captured his second NCAA title and fourth Big Ten title to finish a stellar collegiate career in 2012. The Wolverines have earned top-10 team finishes at each of the last four NCAA Championships, including a fourth-place finish in 2018 and a fifth-place showing in 2019.

A skilled recruiter, Bormet has contributed to six top-10 recruiting classes, including the nation’s consensus No. 1 class in 2013, and will bring another heralded class to Ann Arbor next fall.

Bormet is a three-time winner of the Terry McCann Award as the USA Wrestling Freestyle Coach of the Year (2006, ’08, ’10) and serves on USA Wrestling’s Executive Coaches Council. He was a member of the coaching staff for three U.S. World Championship Teams (2006, ’09, ’10) as well as the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Teams and 2010 World Cup Team. Among his most decorated post-collegiate wrestlers are 2008 Olympian Andy Hrovat (84 kg), 2009 World silver medalist and 2012 Olympian Jake Herbert (84kg) and 2006 World bronze medalist Donny Pritzlaff (74kg).

Bormet was also named the 2004 USA Wrestling Developmental Coach of the Year for his coaching achievements with age-group wrestlers and programs. He coached the Illinois Junior Freestyle Team to four dual national titles (2006, ’07, ’08, ’10) and two national freestyle titles (2007, ’10). He has coached numerous age-group national champions and All-Americans as a coach for the Illinois Junior and Cadet freestyle national teams.

As the owner and founder of the Overtime School of Wrestling in Naperville, Ill., Bormet molded the training center into the nation’s premiere wrestling club, producing numerous champions and All-Americans at all age levels since its opening in 2001. Alumni of the Overtime School of Wrestling include World medalists, Olympic and World team members, NCAA champions and All-Americans, USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet national champions and more than 150 Illinois and Indiana state champions.

Prior to founding the Overtime School of Wrestling, Bormet served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin (1995-99) and Michigan (1999-2000). He worked with two-time NCAA champion Donny Pritzlaff and three-time All-American Eric Jetton during his tenure at Wisconsin and All-Americans Otto Olson, Damion Logan and Andy Hrovat while at Michigan.

As a Wolverine student-athlete (1991-94), Bormet was a two-time NCAA All-American at 158 pounds, placing second as a senior (1994) and third as a junior (1993). He garnered the prestigious Gorriaran Award at the 1993 event, registering three falls in a combined 8:58. He captured back-to-back Big Ten 158-pound titles (1993, ’94) and won the prestigious Midlands at 158 pounds in 1993.

Bormet posted a 125-21 career record, including a 33-2 mark as a senior, to rank 13th among Michigan’s all-time winningest wrestlers. He accumulated 44 career falls, leading the team with 15 during his junior season and 14 as a senior, to list fourth on the program’s all-time pins list. A two-time team captain, Bormet was twice named the Wolverines’ Cliff Keen Award winner as the team’s most outstanding wrestler.

In addition to his collegiate success, Bormet also excelled in freestyle wrestling, placing second at 76kg at the 1999 U.S. Senior National and third at 74kg in 1996. He took third place at the 1996 Olympic Team Trials and 1999 World Team Trials. While at Michigan, Bormet competed in the 1991 Espoir World Championships after claiming the Espoir national championship at 74kg. He participated in several international tours, claiming gold medals in Italy (1993), Greece (1996), Montreal (1997) and Poland (1998, 2000).

A native of Frankfort, Ill., Bormet graduated from Michigan in 1994 with a degree in sport management. He and his wife, Teri, have a daughter, Zoe, and live in Ann Arbor.”

