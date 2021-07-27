WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: PENN STATE UNIVERSITY’S AARON BROOKS

As found on Penn State University’s website, below is Aaron Brooks’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

CLASS: Sophomore

Hometown: Hagerston, MD

Weight: 184

“Parents: JOHN BROOKS, RANELLE BOYD,

ADRIENNE BROOKS

Major: RPTM

CAREER NOTES:

Athletic: All-American as a true freshman…Was the 184-pound Big Ten Champion (2020)…Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020)…Was to be the #3 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships at 184 before the NCAA cancelled the tournament… Named First Team All-American after 2020 tournament was cancelled by the NCAA in reaction to a virus.

2019-20 / TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON:

Season: Notched an impressive 15-1 overall record as at true freshman. Went 9-1 in dual meets and then won the Big Ten Championship at 184 as a true freshman, qualifying for the NCAA Championships before the NCAA cancelled the event. He was set to be the #3 seed. Brooks was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Penn State’s third under Cael Sanderson (David Taylor, 2011; Jason Nolf, 2016)…Named First Team All-American after 2020 tournament was cancelled by the NCAA in reaction to a virus.

Mat-Town Open (12/1): Won the 184-pound title at Lock Haven’s Mat-Town Open in first action of the year, going 3-0 with a pin. Lehigh (12/6): Made Penn State dual debut on the road, downing Chris Weiler 10-5 in Bethlehem. Penn (12/8): Made Rec Hall dual debut by rolling to a 19-4 tech fall (6:03) over Jesse Quatse. Illinois (1/10): Big Ten dual debut victory, 9-4, over Zach Braunagel in Rec Hall. Rutgers (1/19): Recorded first pin in Rec Hall over Billy Janzer at the 4:36 mark in dual meet victory. Iowa (1/31): Impressive 7-3 victory over #6 Abe Assad of Iowa in road dual.Wisconsin (2/7): Posted 3-2 win over sixth-year senior Johnny Sebastian. Minnesota (2/9): Posted strong 13-3 major over Owen Webster in Minneapolis. Ohio State (2/15): Tallied six takedowns in lopsided 15-4 major over #12 Rocky Jordan in BJC Dual.

Big Ten Championship (3/7-8): Won Big Ten title at 184 as a true freshman after 3-0 run at Rutgers. Majored #19 Owen Webster of Minnesota 15-4 and then pinned #9 Taylor Venz of Nebraska (4:00) to avenge his only loss of the year to date, advancing to the finals. Took care of #7 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State 3-2 in the title bout to win the crowns. Honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Year after the tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL / PERSONAL:

Wrestled at North Hagerstown High School…Named 2018 National High School Coaches Association Wrestler of the Year…Became seventh wrestler to capture four NHSCA Championships at NHSCA High School Nationals…Compiled a 163-2 record at NHHS…Won four Maryland state titles…Went 22-0 as a senior, 46-0 as a junior, 43-1 as a sophomore and 45-1 as a freshman…Four-year letterman, three-year captain…Has one sister, Kaiya…Has three brothers, Isaiah, Jared and Jaden…Considering a communications major.

BROOKS MATCH-BY-MATCH

2019-20

Date Wt. Result Opponent Place Record

12/1 184 WBF Kyle Myers, West Virginia (4:50) LHU 1-0

12/1 184 W, 11-5 Jared McGill, Pitt LHU 2-0

12/1 184 W, 7-4 Kyle Inlander, Bucknell LHU (1st) 3-0

12/6 184 W, 10-5 Chris Weiler, Lehigh dual 4-0

12/8 184 W, 19-4 Jesse Quatse, Penn (TF; 6:03) dual 5-0

1/10 184 W, 9-4 Zach Braunagel, Illinois dual 6-0

1/19 184 WBF Billy Janzer, Rutgers (4:36) dual 7-0

1/24 184 L, 5-9 #8 Taylor Venz, Nebraska dual 7-1

1/31 184 W, 7-3 #6 Abe Assad, Iowa dual 8-1

2/7 184 W, 3-2 Johnny Sebastian, Wisconsin dual 9-1

2/9 184 W, 13-3 Owen Webster, Minnesota (major) dual 10-1

2/15 184 W, 15-4 #12 Rocky Jordan, Ohio State (major) dual 11-1

2/23 184 W, 8-5 Tanner Harvey, American dual 12-1

3/7 184 W, 15-4 #19 Owen Webster, Minnesota (major) B1G 13-1

3/7 184 WBF #9 Taylor Venz, Nebraska (4:00) B1G 14-1

3/8 184 W, 3-2 #7 Cameron Caffey, Michigan State B1G (1st) 15-1

