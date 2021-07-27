WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY’S JAIMEN HOOD

As found on Ohio State’s website https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/m-wrestl/roster/ below is Jaimen Hood’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

WEIGHT: 133 lbs.

YEAR: Senior

HOMETOWN: Mason, OH

CAREER HONORS

  • Academic All-Big Ten (2019)
  • OSU Scholar-Athlete (2018, 2019)

YEAR-BY-YEAR

2018-19 (Redshirt Freshman)

  • Posted an overall record of 10-6 while competing in four open tournaments
  • Picked up bonus points in half of his victories with two major decision, two pins and a tech fall
  • Placed third in the Ohio Intercollegiate Open (‘White’ Division) and sixth in the Findlay Open
  • Traveled to Costa Rica for a service-learning trip collaboration between Ohio State Athletics, SASSO and Student-Athletes Abroad

2017-18 (Redshirt)

  • Earned three wins while competing in the Cleveland State Open and Purple Raider Open
  • Garnered bonus points in both triumphs at the Purple Raider Open, registering a major decision and pin

PRIOR TO OHIO STATE

  • Ohio high school state runner-up in 2017, capping a 43-5 senior season
  • Also qualified for the state tournament as a junior

PERSONAL

  • Son of Marie and Carlos Hood
  • Siblings – Chara (sister), Dasia (sister), Kiera (sister), Max (brother), Zack (brother)
  • Mechanical engineering major”

 

