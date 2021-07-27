WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY’S JAIMEN HOOD

As found on Ohio State’s website https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/m-wrestl/roster/ below is Jaimen Hood’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:
WEIGHT: 133 lbs.
YEAR: Senior
HOMETOWN: Mason, OH
“CAREER HONORS
- Academic All-Big Ten (2019)
- OSU Scholar-Athlete (2018, 2019)
YEAR-BY-YEAR
2018-19 (Redshirt Freshman)
- Posted an overall record of 10-6 while competing in four open tournaments
- Picked up bonus points in half of his victories with two major decision, two pins and a tech fall
- Placed third in the Ohio Intercollegiate Open (‘White’ Division) and sixth in the Findlay Open
- Traveled to Costa Rica for a service-learning trip collaboration between Ohio State Athletics, SASSO and Student-Athletes Abroad
2017-18 (Redshirt)
- Earned three wins while competing in the Cleveland State Open and Purple Raider Open
- Garnered bonus points in both triumphs at the Purple Raider Open, registering a major decision and pin
PRIOR TO OHIO STATE
- Ohio high school state runner-up in 2017, capping a 43-5 senior season
- Also qualified for the state tournament as a junior
PERSONAL
- Son of Marie and Carlos Hood
- Siblings – Chara (sister), Dasia (sister), Kiera (sister), Max (brother), Zack (brother)
- Mechanical engineering major”
COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.
YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.