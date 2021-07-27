WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY’S BROCK BERGELIN

As found on Central Michigan University’s website, below is Brock Bergelin’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

Weight: 133 lbs.

Class: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Denmark, WI

High School: Denmark

“2019-20: Posted a 17-12 record as a redshirt freshman … scored bonus points in 14 of his victories … registered nine pins, three majors and two technical falls on the season … wrestled in four dual meets, going 2-2 … defeated Michigan’s Austin Assad, 12-4, in his dual-meet debut (12/24) … won all four of his matches by pin in placing first at the Alma Open (1/18) … placed fifth in the Edinboro Open (2/1) … earned Academic All-MAC honors.”

2018-19: Went 6-11 wrestling at 133 pounds … finished 4-2 to place fifth at the Michigan State Open (11/3) … posted a 1-2 record with one pin at Midlands (12/29-30) … his pin-fall victory came at 3:58, over Conner Ziegler of Army … posted first career Mid-American Conference dual-meet victory when he claimed a 6-3 win over Trevor Giallombardo of Ohio (2/3).

2017-18: Went 10-9 wrestling at 125 pounds … recorded one pin … went 3-1 and the Mount Union Purple Raider Open (1/14) … finished 2-2 at the Alma Open (1/20) … went 3-2 at the Michigan State Open (11/5).

High School: Two-time Wisconsin high school state champion … won two sectional and two regional championships at Denmark … three-time first team all-conference selection … Junior freestyle All-American … Cadet Greco-Roman All-American … finished second at Cliff Keen USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals … placed fourth at the Cliff Keene USA Wrestling Junior/Cadet Folkstyle … honor roll student at Denmark High School.”

