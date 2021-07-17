WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING’S WARREN CARR

As found on Wyoming’s website https://gowyo.com/sports/wrestling/roster below is Warren Carr’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

Weight: 157

Year: Sophomore

Major: Architectural Engineering

Hometown: Gillette, Wyoming

High School: Thunder Basin

“2020-21: 3-5

Career: 3-5

2020-21: Competed in four events for the Cowboys in his first season for Wyoming… Went 1-1 at the Cowboy Challenge Tournament getting a 7-6 win over Brayden Roberts (WVU) … Notched two wins at the UVU Round Robin Tournament highlighted by a 4-1 win over James Emmer (UVU)

High School: Carr finished his high school career as a four-time state placer and a three-time finalist while also being crowned a state champion once while at Thunder Basin High School. While being a three-time team captain for the Titans, Carr was named the 2020 Spirit of the Bolt winner and the Most Outstanding Senior while also receiving the 2020 US Marine Corps’ Scholastic Excellence honor. Carr was also a decorated football player while at TBHS.”

