WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA’S LIAM CRONIN

As found on University of Nebraska’s website, below is Liam Cronin’s bio. Read about this wrestler’s career:

“2020-21 (Senior)

NCAA Championships – DNP (1-2) – 125 pounds

Big Ten Championships – 9th (2-2) – 125 pounds

Cons. Second Round: No. 8 Michael DeAugustino (NW) dec.

Regular Season – 125 pounds

Closed the season on a 6 match win streak, defeating Wisconsin’s Ethan Rotondo in a 7-6 decision after scoring a last-second reversal to take the match.

Finished 2-1 on the season against ranked opponents

Defeated #14 Patrick McKee (Minnesota) by decision, 4-1, in his first match as a Husker on Jan. 8

Bonus Points: One pin, one major decision

7-1 overall and dual record

Before Nebraska

Wrestled three seasons, including redshirt year, at Indiana, where he compiled 41 collegiate victories

2020 NCAA Qualifier

Placed fifth at 2020 Big Ten Championships

9-3 dual match record, including 6-3 in Big Ten dual matches as a junior

Compiled a 17-13 overall record as a sophomore in 2018-19 with two pins, four technical falls and two major decisions

Won seven of his final eight bouts and earned a first-place finish at the Purple Raider Open at the University of Mount Union (Ohio) to cap redshirt season in 2017-18.

Made five appearances in the starting dual meet lineup in addition to seeing action at several open tournaments as a true freshman in 2016-17.

U23 World Team Trials champion in 2019 (Greco-Roman),

Placed third at the 2018 U23 Nationals (Greco-Roman)

Finished runner-up at the United World Wrestling Junior Nationals in 2017 (Freestyle).

Prior to enrolling at Indiana, Cronin wrestled four seasons under head coach Alan Clinton at Servite High School, where he set Servite records for single-season takedowns, career takedowns, bonus point wins, and winning percentage.

Cronin helped his team win four CIF team state championships during his prep years.

Became the first high school state finalist from Servite (a feat he accomplished in both 2015 and 2016)

Named the 2015 Wrestler of the Year by the Orange County Register.

Seven-time Junior Fargo All-American, split between Freestyle and Greco-Roman

Won gold at the FILA Junior Greco World Cup