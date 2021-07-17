WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA’S LIAM CRONIN

As found on University of Nebraska’s website, below is Liam Cronin’s bio. Read about this wrestler’s career:
“2020-21 (Senior)
NCAA Championships – DNP (1-2) – 125 pounds
- First Round: #13 Liam Cronin (NEB) pinned Jake Ferri (KENT), 6:29
- Second Round: #4 Drew Hildebrandt (CMU) dec. #13 Liam Cronin (NEB), 2-1
- Cons. Second Round: #14 Jaret Lane (LEH) dec. #13 Liam Cronin (NEB), 13-12
Big Ten Championships – 9th (2-2) – 125 pounds
- First Round: BYE
- Quarterfinals: No. 7 Devin Schroder (PUR) dec. Liam Cronin (NEB), 3-1 SV1
- Cons. Second Round: No. 8 Michael DeAugustino (NW) dec. Liam Cronin (NEB), 4-1
- 9th-Place Semifinals: Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. No. 13 Dylan Shawver (RUT), 9-5
- 9th-Place Match: Liam Cronin (NEB) pinned No. 6 Eric Barnett (WIS), 2:02
Regular Season – 125 pounds
- 7-1 overall and dual record
- Bonus Points: One pin, one major decision
- Defeated #14 Patrick McKee (Minnesota) by decision, 4-1, in his first match as a Husker on Jan. 8
- Finished 2-1 on the season against ranked opponents
- Closed the season on a 6 match win streak, defeating Wisconsin’s Ethan Rotondo in a 7-6 decision after scoring a last-second reversal to take the match.
Before Nebraska
- Wrestled three seasons, including redshirt year, at Indiana, where he compiled 41 collegiate victories
- 2020 NCAA Qualifier
- Placed fifth at 2020 Big Ten Championships
- 9-3 dual match record, including 6-3 in Big Ten dual matches as a junior
- Compiled a 17-13 overall record as a sophomore in 2018-19 with two pins, four technical falls and two major decisions
- Won seven of his final eight bouts and earned a first-place finish at the Purple Raider Open at the University of Mount Union (Ohio) to cap redshirt season in 2017-18.
- Made five appearances in the starting dual meet lineup in addition to seeing action at several open tournaments as a true freshman in 2016-17.
- U23 World Team Trials champion in 2019 (Greco-Roman),
- Placed third at the 2018 U23 Nationals (Greco-Roman)
- Finished runner-up at the United World Wrestling Junior Nationals in 2017 (Freestyle).
- Prior to enrolling at Indiana, Cronin wrestled four seasons under head coach Alan Clinton at Servite High School, where he set Servite records for single-season takedowns, career takedowns, bonus point wins, and winning percentage.
- Cronin helped his team win four CIF team state championships during his prep years.
- Became the first high school state finalist from Servite (a feat he accomplished in both 2015 and 2016)
- Named the 2015 Wrestler of the Year by the Orange County Register.
- Seven-time Junior Fargo All-American, split between Freestyle and Greco-Roman
- Won gold at the FILA Junior Greco World Cup
- Named to the National High School Coaches Association All-America team in 2016.
Personal
- Born November 17, 1997
- Parents: Shannon and Jeff Cronin
- Brothers: Riley”
