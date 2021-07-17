WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT – UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S SPENCER LEE

As found on the University of Iowa’s website, below is Spencer Lee’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:
“2020-21
- Big Ten Medal of Honor winner
- Hodge Trophy Winner
- NCAA Champion, became the seventh three-time NCAA champion in program history
- Lee outscored his five opponents 59-8 on his way to the title
- All-American (21st four-time in school history)
- Big Ten Champion (125 pounds)
- Big Ten Wrestler of the Year
- No. 1 seed at NCAA Championships
- Undefeated 12-0 record
- Outscored 12 opponents 141-15
- Five pins, all in the first period (1:21, 1:53, 2:27, 1:32, 0:23)
- Scored bonus points in 11-of-12 matches
- First eight matches of the season were terminated early (5 pins, 3 tech. falls)
- Wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked wrester at 125
- 11 wins over ranked opponents, four in the top 10
- Finished season with 35-match winning streak, outscoring his opponents, 432-42.
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NWCA Academic Scholar
2019-20
- Hodge Trophy Winner
- James E. Sullivan Award Winner
- All-American
- NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler
- Big Ten Champion (125 pounds)
- Big Ten Wrestler of the Year
- No. 1 seed at NCAA Championships
- Undefeated 18-0 record
- Outscored 18 opponents 234-18
- NCAA best 5.0 average team points
- Four pins, all in the first period (0:54, 0:52, 2:21, 2:53)
- Nine technical falls, team high and most by a Hawkeye since Doug Schwab in 2000
- Four technical falls in the first period, all in under four minutes
- Scored bonus points in 16-of-18 matches
- Team-high 58 dual points scored
- Only four of 18 matches went the full seven minutes
- Wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked wrester at 125
- Seven wins over ranked opponents, four in the top 7, three in the top 5
- Won the U.S. Senior Nationals to earn a spot at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NWCA Scholar Athlete
- Letterwinner
2018-19
- NCAA champion
- Won the 125-pound national title, earning All-America honors
- Outscored opponents 55-7 in five matches at NCAA Championships
- Placed second at the Big Ten Championships
- Posted a 23-3 overall record, including a perfect 7-0 mark in Big Ten duals
- Had a team-high seven technical falls
- Eight pins ranked second on the team
- Had a pin in 30 seconds, fasted on the team
- Placed second at the Midlands Championships
- Academic All-Big Ten
- Named Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrestler at annual team banquet
- NWCA Academic All-American Team
- Letterwinner
2017-18
- NCAA champion, winning first career title at 125 pounds to earn All-America honors
- Big Ten Wrestler of the Year
- Scored team bonus points in four of his five NCAA matches to earn USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week honors
- Placed third at Big Ten Championships, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors
- Earned Amateur Wrestling News’ 2018 Hammer Award
- Posted a 22-2 record at 125 pounds, going 8-0 in dual competition and 6-0 in Big Ten duals
- Scored 37 team points in dual competition
- Won title at UNI Open and placed sixth at Midlands Championships
- Led team in overall winning percentage (.917), dual and Big Ten dual winning percentage (1.000), fastest fall (40 seconds) and technical falls (8)
- Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (1/23)
- Named Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrester at annual team banquet
- Amateur Wrestling News all-rookie team
- Big Ten sportsmanship award winner
- NWCA Academic All-American team
- Letterwinner
High School
- Four time Pennsylvania state qualifier
- Three time Pennsylvania state champ (113, 120 x 2)
- Only gave up 3 takedowns in four years until the state finals his senior year
- No. 1 wrestler in the country for all four years (113, 120 and 126)
- Cadet World Champion (50kg)
- Two time Junior World Champion (50kg)
- Only world champion in school history
- Was on the high honor roll
- Volunteered at kids club and miracle league
Personal
- Born on October 14th, 1998 in Denver, Colorado
- Son of Larry and Cathy Lee
- Has a twin sister named Gaby
- Mother was an alternate for the Olympic judo team
- Father was the judo national coach and the paralympic coach
- Sports and recreation management major”
