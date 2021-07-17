WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT – UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S SPENCER LEE

As found on the University of Iowa’s website, below is Spencer Lee’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

2020-21

  • Big Ten Medal of Honor winner
  • Hodge Trophy Winner
  • NCAA Champion, became the seventh three-time NCAA champion in program history
  • Lee outscored his five opponents 59-8 on his way to the title
  • All-American (21st four-time in school history)
  • Big Ten Champion (125 pounds)
  • Big Ten Wrestler of the Year
  • No. 1 seed at NCAA Championships
  • Undefeated 12-0 record
  • Outscored 12 opponents 141-15
  • Five pins, all in the first period (1:21, 1:53, 2:27, 1:32, 0:23)
  • Scored bonus points in 11-of-12 matches
  • First eight matches of the season were terminated early (5 pins, 3 tech. falls)
  • Wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked wrester at 125
  • 11 wins over ranked opponents, four in the top 10
  • Finished season with 35-match winning streak, outscoring his opponents, 432-42.
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • NWCA Academic Scholar

2019-20

  • Hodge Trophy Winner
  • James E. Sullivan Award Winner
  • All-American
  • NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler
  • Big Ten Champion (125 pounds)
  • Big Ten Wrestler of the Year
  • No. 1 seed at NCAA Championships
  • Undefeated 18-0 record
  • Outscored 18 opponents 234-18
  • NCAA best 5.0 average team points
  • Four pins, all in the first period (0:54, 0:52, 2:21, 2:53)
  • Nine technical falls, team high and most by a Hawkeye since Doug Schwab in 2000
  • Four technical falls in the first period, all in under four minutes
  • Scored bonus points in 16-of-18 matches
  • Team-high 58 dual points scored
  • Only four of 18 matches went the full seven minutes
  • Wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked wrester at 125
  • Seven wins over ranked opponents, four in the top 7, three in the top 5
  • Won the U.S. Senior Nationals to earn a spot at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • NWCA Scholar Athlete
  • Letterwinner

2018-19

  • NCAA champion
  • Won the 125-pound national title, earning All-America honors
  • Outscored opponents 55-7 in five matches at NCAA Championships
  • Placed second at the Big Ten Championships
  • Posted a 23-3 overall record, including a perfect 7-0 mark in Big Ten duals
  • Had a team-high seven technical falls
  • Eight pins ranked second on the team
  • Had a pin in 30 seconds, fasted on the team
  • Placed second at the Midlands Championships
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • Named Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrestler at annual team banquet
  • NWCA Academic All-American Team
  • Letterwinner

2017-18

  • NCAA champion, winning first career title at 125 pounds to earn All-America honors
  • Big Ten Wrestler of the Year
  • Scored team bonus points in four of his five NCAA matches to earn USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week honors
  • Placed third at Big Ten Championships, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors
  • Earned Amateur Wrestling News’ 2018 Hammer Award
  • Posted a 22-2 record at 125 pounds, going 8-0 in dual competition and 6-0 in Big Ten duals
  • Scored 37 team points in dual competition
  • Won title at UNI Open and placed sixth at Midlands Championships
  • Led team in overall winning percentage (.917), dual and Big Ten dual winning percentage (1.000), fastest fall (40 seconds) and technical falls (8)
  • Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (1/23)
  • Named Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrester at annual team banquet
  • Amateur Wrestling News all-rookie team
  • Big Ten sportsmanship award winner
  • NWCA Academic All-American team
  • Letterwinner

High School

  • Four time Pennsylvania state qualifier
  • Three time Pennsylvania state champ (113, 120 x 2)
  • Only gave up 3 takedowns in four years until the state finals his senior year
  • No. 1 wrestler in the country for all four years (113, 120 and 126)
  • Cadet World Champion (50kg)
  • Two time Junior World Champion (50kg)
  • Only world champion in school history
  • Was on the high honor roll
  • Volunteered at kids club and miracle league

Personal

  • Born on October 14th, 1998 in Denver, Colorado
  • Son of Larry and Cathy Lee
  • Has a twin sister named Gaby
  • Mother was an alternate for the Olympic judo team
  • Father was the judo national coach and the paralympic coach
  • Sports and recreation management major”

