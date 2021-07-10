WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS IN FLORIDA, NORTH CAROLINA & TENNESSEE – JULY AND AUGUST 2021

Here’s a round-up of tournaments and events happening around the southeastern area of the country during the month of July and August:
FLORIDA
SUNSHINE STATE SHOWDOWN
When: July 16, 2021 – July 18, 2021
Where: Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave., Sebring, FL 33870
Who: 6U (2015-2016), 8U (2013-2014), 10U (2011-2012), 12U (2009-2010), MS (2007-2008), HS (born Sept 1, 2001 and after, plus enrolled in grade 9-12)
Weight Classes:
6U: 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, HWT
8U: 43, 45, 49, 53, 56, 62, 70, 85, 95, HWT
10U: 49, 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 71, 77, 84, 93, 105, 120, 130, HWT
12U: 58, 63, 67, 70, 74, 78, 82, 86, 92, 98, 108, 117, 135, 160
MS: 73, 79, 85, 89, 94, 99, 105, 112, 121, 127, 132, 138, 151, 167, 189, 252
HS: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285
Weigh-Ins: Saturday Divisions: Early weigh in on Friday, July 16, from 5-7 pm; Saturday at 7:30 am – 8:30 Sunday Divisions: Early weigh in on Saturday, July 17, from 5-7pm; Sunday 7:30 am – 8:30
Schedule: ALL registered athletes get a clinic on Friday at 7:30pm – 8:30pm with Chris Bono, Jon Reader and Seth Gross. Autograph session following clinic.
6U, 8U and 10U on Saturday, July 16th – Wrestling starts at 9:30 AM
12U, MS & HS on Sunday, July 17th – Wrestling starts at 9:30 AM
Registration: Fee is $40 per wrestler
Register on Trackwrestling.com or http://bit.ly/ShowdownReg
For more information: https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/uploads/O-630377132-Sunshine_State_Showdown_Flyer.pdf
BACKYARD BOYZ SUMMER DUALS #2
When: July 30, 2021 – July 31, 2021
Where: Jupiter High School, 500 N. Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458
Who: High School Duals Teams, Up to 14 Wrestlers Per Team
Weigh-Ins: 7/30/21 at 7:00 a.m.
Schedule: 7/30/21 Start Time: 10:30 a.m.
7/31/21 Start Time: 10:30 a.m.
Clinic: Technique Clinics with JohnMark Bentley & Jeff Prescott
7/30/21 Clinic with JohnMark Bentley, Appalachian State Head Wrestling Coach – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
7/31/21 Clinic with Jeff Prescott, Penn State 2x National Champion – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m
Registration: $550 per team (up to 14 wrestlers per team)
Teams over 14 wrestlers – $15 each additional wrestler
Wrestlers not on a team competing – $25 per clinic
Register on Trackwrestling.com
For more information:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/uploads/T-630114132-NEW_BACKYARD_BOYZ_SUMMER_DUALS_2_FLYER.pdf
RUMBLE IN THE STREETS: STREETLIGHT EDITION
When: July 30, 2021
Where: Legacy Church at North East Park, 3737 1st St. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Who: K-8, High School, & Adult/Open Divisions
Weigh-Ins: One hour prior to each division’s start time
Schedule: Tournament starts at 5:00 p.m.
Registration: Early Registration $20, Pre-Registration $25, at the Door $30
Register on Trackwrestling.com
For more information: Contact Inhisimage414@gmail.com or 727-488-1651
https://www.facebook.com/events/6316482688377396?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22group%22%7D]%7D
USA WRESTLING YOUTH DUALS
When: August 28, 2021
Where: Seminole County Wrestling Club, 1648 N. Ronald Reagen Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
Who: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U
Registration: Register on Trackwrestling.com
For more information: Event Director Steven Price – stevenprice608@yahoo.com
https://usawrestlingevents.com/event/2100104802
NORTH CAROLINA
CAROLINA CHALLENGE
When: July 17, 2021 – July 18, 2021
Where: Overhills High School, 2495 Ray Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390
Who: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U
Weight Classes:
July 17
16U AND JUNIOR WILL BE COMBINED TO FORM BRACKETS.
THERE WILL BE A MALE AND FEMALE BRACKET.
WEIGHTS WILL BE: 88,94,100,106,113,120,126,132,138,145,152,160,170,182,195,220,285 (MALE DIVISION) 94,100,106,112,117,122,127,132,138,144,152,164,180,200,225 (FEMALE DIVISION)
WEIGHT CLASSES MAY BE COMBINED TO HELP ENSURE COMPETITION AND ROUND ROBINS MAY BE USED
July 18
THERE WILL BE A MALE AND FEMALE BRACKET IN EACH OF THE FOLLOWING AGE GROUPS.
14U- 71,77,83,87,92,97,102,106,110,114,119,125,130,136,149,165,187,250 (MALE DIVISION) 72,79,85,92,97,101,105,110,119,127,136,145,185 (FEMALE DIVISION)
12U- 58,63,67,70,74,78,82,86,92,98,108,117,135,160 (MALE DIVISION) 65,70,75,80,85,90,95,100,110,120,130,145 (FEMALE DIVISION)
10U- 49,53,56,59,63,67,71,77,84,93,105,120 (MALE DIVISION) 50,55,60,65,70,75,80,90,100,110 (FEMALE DIVISION)
8U- 43,45,49,53,56,62,70,85 (MALE DIVISION)
45,50,55,60,70,85 (FEMALE DIVISION)
6U- 43,45,49,53,56,62,70,85 (MALE DIVISION)
45,50,55,60,70,85 (FEMALE DIVISION)
WEIGHT CLASSES MAY BE COMBINED TO HELP ENSURE COMPETITION AND ROUND ROBINS MAY BE USED
Weigh-Ins: July 16 – 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Sleep Inn and Suites* – 16U and Juniors
July 17 – 7:00-8:30 a.m. at Overhills High School – 16U and Juniors
July 17 – 8:00-9:00 p.m. at Sleep Inn and Suites* – 8U – 14U
July 18 – 7:00-8:30 a.m. at Overhills High School – 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U
*Sleep Inn and Suite ($84.00 per Night) 102 Sleepy Drive, Spring Lake, NC 28390
Schedule: July 17 – Tournament start time – 9:00 a.m.
July 18 – Tournament start time – 9:00 a.m.
Registration: Fee is $20 per wrestler if registered and paid by July 12, $35 if registered and paid after July 12 or at door
Register on Trackwrestling.com
For more information:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/uploads/O-630540132-O-630540132-CAROLINA_CHALLENGE_(1)_(1).pdf
MORTAL COMBAT CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: July 31, 2021
Where: Davie County Recreation & Parks, 151 Southwood Dr., Mocksville, NC 27028
Who: Grades K-2, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, 9th-12th, Women’s Division – Grades 7th – 12th
Weight Classes:
K-2nd: 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 80, 90
3rd-5th: 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 108, 118, 128, 140, 155, 175
6th-8th: 76, 83, 90, 98, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285
9th-12th: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285
Women’s Division: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285
Weigh-Ins: 7/30/21 – 4:00-6:00 p.m.
7/31/21 – 7:00-8:00 a.m.
Schedule: Wrestling starts at 9:00 a.m. on 7/31/21
Registration: Fee is $30 per wrestler until 7/27/21, $35 after 7/27/21
Register on floarena.org
For more information:
https://events.flowrestling.org/event/b98bfe35-3fec-426a-a7d5-0de67ad04050/registration
TENNESSEE
SUMMER BASH
When: July 24, 2021
Where: Harpeth High School, 170 East Kingston Springs Rd., Kingston Springs, TN 37082
Who: Middle and High School boys and girls
Weight Classes:
Boys Middle School (6-8): 72, 82, 90, 98, 106, 114, 122, 130, 138, 148, 158, 175, 190, HWT
Girls’ Middle School (6-8): 60, 70, 80, 90, 105, 120, 140, 160, 200
Boys’ High School (9-12): 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285
Girls High School (9-12): 103, 112, 119, 125, 132, 140, 150, 160, 170, 190, 285
Tournament director reserves the right to change/combine weight classes and divisions to maximize the opportunities for the wrestlers.
Weigh-Ins: July 24, 2021 at 8:00 a..m.
Schedule: Wrestling starts at 9:00 a.m.
Registration: Fee is $25 per wrestler
Register on Trackwrestling.com or http://bit.ly/ShowdownReg
For more information: Contact Joe Whitlow at Harpethtakedownclub@gmail.com
TYRANT SMOKE SHOW
When: August 7-8, 2021
Where: LeConte Center, 2986 Tester Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Who:
DUALS:
Elementary School: 3rd grade & under
Elementary School: 6th grade & under
Middle School: 8th grade & under
High School: 8th-12th grade
Girls: K- 12th Grade
OPEN (age as of 8/7/21):
BOYS: 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U
GIRLS: 8U, 10U, 14U, 16U, 18U
Weight Classes (for Open Tournament):
BOYS:
8U: 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 78 84 90 (+1)
10U: 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 110 130 (+1)
12U: 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 110 130 (+1)
14U: 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 105 110 115 120 130 140 160 210 (+1)
16U: 98 106 113 120 126 132 138 145 152 160 170 182 195 220 285 (+3)
18U: 106 113 120 126 132 138 145 152 160 170 182 195 220 285 (+3)
GIRLS:
8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U: madison system
Weigh-Ins:
Duals Weigh-Ins:
Friday, August 6, 2021
Duals weigh-in will be used for open tournament
2:00-4:00pm Early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)
6:00-8:00pm Weigh-ins
Open Weigh-Ins:
Friday, August 6, 2021
2:00-4:00pm Early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)
6:00-8:00pm Weigh-ins
Saturday, August 7, 2021
12:00-1:00pm Weigh-ins (Pre-registered only, for anyone that did not weigh-in on Friday)
Schedule:
DUALS
Friday, August 6, 2021
2:00-4:00pm Duals early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)
6:00-8:00pm Duals weigh-ins
Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Duals
7:00am Doors open
7:30am Coaches meeting
7:30am Score Keeper Education
8:00am Wrestling begin
Sunday, August 8, 2021 – Duals
7:00am Doors open
8:00am Wrestling begins
Awards at the conclusion
Teams are to report to the awards area
OPEN
Friday, August 6, 2021 – Open
Duals weigh-ins will be used for the open
2:00-4:00pm Early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)
6:00-8:00pm Weigh-ins
Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Open
12:00-1:00pm Weigh-ins (for anyone that did not weigh-in on Friday)
1:30pm Bracket check-in (no changes will be made after 2:00pm)
3:00pm Wrestling begins
Registration: Duals – $895 per team ($100 non-refundable deposit)
Open – $40 before July 12, $50 after July 12, $60 walk-in on Friday
Register at https://tyrantwrestling.regfox.com/2021smokeshow for duals
https://tyrantwrestling.regfox.com/2021smokeshowopen for open
For more information: https://www.tyrantwrestling.com/smoke-show/
