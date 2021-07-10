WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS IN FLORIDA, NORTH CAROLINA & TENNESSEE – JULY AND AUGUST 2021

Here’s a round-up of tournaments and events happening around the southeastern area of the country during the month of July and August:

FLORIDA

SUNSHINE STATE SHOWDOWN

When: July 16, 2021 – July 18, 2021

Where: Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave., Sebring, FL 33870

Who: 6U (2015-2016), 8U (2013-2014), 10U (2011-2012), 12U (2009-2010), MS (2007-2008), HS (born Sept 1, 2001 and after, plus enrolled in grade 9-12)

Weight Classes:

6U: 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, HWT

8U: 43, 45, 49, 53, 56, 62, 70, 85, 95, HWT

10U: 49, 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 71, 77, 84, 93, 105, 120, 130, HWT

12U: 58, 63, 67, 70, 74, 78, 82, 86, 92, 98, 108, 117, 135, 160

MS: 73, 79, 85, 89, 94, 99, 105, 112, 121, 127, 132, 138, 151, 167, 189, 252

HS: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285

Weigh-Ins: Saturday Divisions: Early weigh in on Friday, July 16, from 5-7 pm; Saturday at 7:30 am – 8:30 Sunday Divisions: Early weigh in on Saturday, July 17, from 5-7pm; Sunday 7:30 am – 8:30

Schedule: ALL registered athletes get a clinic on Friday at 7:30pm – 8:30pm with Chris Bono, Jon Reader and Seth Gross. Autograph session following clinic.

6U, 8U and 10U on Saturday, July 16th – Wrestling starts at 9:30 AM

12U, MS & HS on Sunday, July 17th – Wrestling starts at 9:30 AM

Registration: Fee is $40 per wrestler

Register on Trackwrestling.com or http://bit.ly/ShowdownReg

For more information: https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/uploads/O-630377132-Sunshine_State_Showdown_Flyer.pdf

BACKYARD BOYZ SUMMER DUALS #2

When: July 30, 2021 – July 31, 2021

Where: Jupiter High School, 500 N. Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458

Who: High School Duals Teams, Up to 14 Wrestlers Per Team

Weigh-Ins: 7/30/21 at 7:00 a.m.

Schedule: 7/30/21 Start Time: 10:30 a.m.

7/31/21 Start Time: 10:30 a.m.

Clinic: Technique Clinics with JohnMark Bentley & Jeff Prescott

7/30/21 Clinic with JohnMark Bentley, Appalachian State Head Wrestling Coach – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

7/31/21 Clinic with Jeff Prescott, Penn State 2x National Champion – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m

Registration: $550 per team (up to 14 wrestlers per team)

Teams over 14 wrestlers – $15 each additional wrestler

Wrestlers not on a team competing – $25 per clinic

Register on Trackwrestling.com

For more information:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/uploads/T-630114132-NEW_BACKYARD_BOYZ_SUMMER_DUALS_2_FLYER.pdf

RUMBLE IN THE STREETS: STREETLIGHT EDITION

When: July 30, 2021

Where: Legacy Church at North East Park, 3737 1st St. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Who: K-8, High School, & Adult/Open Divisions

Weigh-Ins: One hour prior to each division’s start time

Schedule: Tournament starts at 5:00 p.m.

Registration: Early Registration $20, Pre-Registration $25, at the Door $30

Register on Trackwrestling.com

For more information: Contact Inhisimage414@gmail.com or 727-488-1651

https://www.facebook.com/events/6316482688377396?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22group%22%7D]%7D

USA WRESTLING YOUTH DUALS

When: August 28, 2021

Where: Seminole County Wrestling Club, 1648 N. Ronald Reagen Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750

Who: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U

Registration: Register on Trackwrestling.com

For more information: Event Director Steven Price – stevenprice608@yahoo.com

https://usawrestlingevents.com/event/2100104802

NORTH CAROLINA

CAROLINA CHALLENGE

When: July 17, 2021 – July 18, 2021

Where: Overhills High School, 2495 Ray Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390

Who: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U

Weight Classes:

July 17

16U AND JUNIOR WILL BE COMBINED TO FORM BRACKETS.

THERE WILL BE A MALE AND FEMALE BRACKET.

WEIGHTS WILL BE: 88,94,100,106,113,120,126,132,138,145,152,160,170,182,195,220,285 (MALE DIVISION) 94,100,106,112,117,122,127,132,138,144,152,164,180,200,225 (FEMALE DIVISION)

WEIGHT CLASSES MAY BE COMBINED TO HELP ENSURE COMPETITION AND ROUND ROBINS MAY BE USED

July 18

THERE WILL BE A MALE AND FEMALE BRACKET IN EACH OF THE FOLLOWING AGE GROUPS.

14U- 71,77,83,87,92,97,102,106,110,114,119,125,130,136,149,165,187,250 (MALE DIVISION) 72,79,85,92,97,101,105,110,119,127,136,145,185 (FEMALE DIVISION)

12U- 58,63,67,70,74,78,82,86,92,98,108,117,135,160 (MALE DIVISION) 65,70,75,80,85,90,95,100,110,120,130,145 (FEMALE DIVISION)

10U- 49,53,56,59,63,67,71,77,84,93,105,120 (MALE DIVISION) 50,55,60,65,70,75,80,90,100,110 (FEMALE DIVISION)

8U- 43,45,49,53,56,62,70,85 (MALE DIVISION)

45,50,55,60,70,85 (FEMALE DIVISION)

6U- 43,45,49,53,56,62,70,85 (MALE DIVISION)

45,50,55,60,70,85 (FEMALE DIVISION)

WEIGHT CLASSES MAY BE COMBINED TO HELP ENSURE COMPETITION AND ROUND ROBINS MAY BE USED

Weigh-Ins: July 16 – 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Sleep Inn and Suites* – 16U and Juniors

July 17 – 7:00-8:30 a.m. at Overhills High School – 16U and Juniors

July 17 – 8:00-9:00 p.m. at Sleep Inn and Suites* – 8U – 14U

July 18 – 7:00-8:30 a.m. at Overhills High School – 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U

*Sleep Inn and Suite ($84.00 per Night) 102 Sleepy Drive, Spring Lake, NC 28390

Schedule: July 17 – Tournament start time – 9:00 a.m.

July 18 – Tournament start time – 9:00 a.m.

Registration: Fee is $20 per wrestler if registered and paid by July 12, $35 if registered and paid after July 12 or at door

Register on Trackwrestling.com

For more information:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/uploads/O-630540132-O-630540132-CAROLINA_CHALLENGE_(1)_(1).pdf

MORTAL COMBAT CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: July 31, 2021

Where: Davie County Recreation & Parks, 151 Southwood Dr., Mocksville, NC 27028

Who: Grades K-2, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, 9th-12th, Women’s Division – Grades 7th – 12th

Weight Classes:

K-2nd: 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 80, 90

3rd-5th: 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 108, 118, 128, 140, 155, 175

6th-8th: 76, 83, 90, 98, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285

9th-12th: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285

Women’s Division: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285

Weigh-Ins: 7/30/21 – 4:00-6:00 p.m.

7/31/21 – 7:00-8:00 a.m.

Schedule: Wrestling starts at 9:00 a.m. on 7/31/21

Registration: Fee is $30 per wrestler until 7/27/21, $35 after 7/27/21

Register on floarena.org

For more information:

https://events.flowrestling.org/event/b98bfe35-3fec-426a-a7d5-0de67ad04050/registration

TENNESSEE

SUMMER BASH

When: July 24, 2021

Where: Harpeth High School, 170 East Kingston Springs Rd., Kingston Springs, TN 37082

Who: Middle and High School boys and girls

Weight Classes:

Boys Middle School (6-8): 72, 82, 90, 98, 106, 114, 122, 130, 138, 148, 158, 175, 190, HWT

Girls’ Middle School (6-8): 60, 70, 80, 90, 105, 120, 140, 160, 200

Boys’ High School (9-12): 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285

Girls High School (9-12): 103, 112, 119, 125, 132, 140, 150, 160, 170, 190, 285

Tournament director reserves the right to change/combine weight classes and divisions to maximize the opportunities for the wrestlers.

Weigh-Ins: July 24, 2021 at 8:00 a..m.

Schedule: Wrestling starts at 9:00 a.m.

Registration: Fee is $25 per wrestler

Register on Trackwrestling.com or http://bit.ly/ShowdownReg

For more information: Contact Joe Whitlow at Harpethtakedownclub@gmail.com

TYRANT SMOKE SHOW

When: August 7-8, 2021

Where: LeConte Center, 2986 Tester Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Who:

DUALS:

Elementary School: 3rd grade & under

Elementary School: 6th grade & under

Middle School: 8th grade & under

High School: 8th-12th grade

Girls: K- 12th Grade

OPEN (age as of 8/7/21):

BOYS: 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U

GIRLS: 8U, 10U, 14U, 16U, 18U

Weight Classes (for Open Tournament):

BOYS:

8U: 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 78 84 90 (+1)

10U: 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 110 130 (+1)

12U: 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 110 130 (+1)

14U: 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 105 110 115 120 130 140 160 210 (+1)

16U: 98 106 113 120 126 132 138 145 152 160 170 182 195 220 285 (+3)

18U: 106 113 120 126 132 138 145 152 160 170 182 195 220 285 (+3)

GIRLS:

8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U: madison system

Weigh-Ins:

Duals Weigh-Ins:

Friday, August 6, 2021

Duals weigh-in will be used for open tournament

2:00-4:00pm Early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)

6:00-8:00pm Weigh-ins

Open Weigh-Ins:

Friday, August 6, 2021

2:00-4:00pm Early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)

6:00-8:00pm Weigh-ins

Saturday, August 7, 2021

12:00-1:00pm Weigh-ins (Pre-registered only, for anyone that did not weigh-in on Friday)

Schedule:

DUALS

Friday, August 6, 2021

2:00-4:00pm Duals early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)

6:00-8:00pm Duals weigh-ins

Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Duals

7:00am Doors open

7:30am Coaches meeting

7:30am Score Keeper Education

8:00am Wrestling begin

Sunday, August 8, 2021 – Duals

7:00am Doors open

8:00am Wrestling begins

Awards at the conclusion

Teams are to report to the awards area

OPEN

Friday, August 6, 2021 – Open

Duals weigh-ins will be used for the open

2:00-4:00pm Early weigh-ins ($20 per wrestler)

6:00-8:00pm Weigh-ins

Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Open

12:00-1:00pm Weigh-ins (for anyone that did not weigh-in on Friday)

1:30pm Bracket check-in (no changes will be made after 2:00pm)

3:00pm Wrestling begins

Registration: Duals – $895 per team ($100 non-refundable deposit)

Open – $40 before July 12, $50 after July 12, $60 walk-in on Friday

Register at https://tyrantwrestling.regfox.com/2021smokeshow for duals

https://tyrantwrestling.regfox.com/2021smokeshowopen for open

For more information: https://www.tyrantwrestling.com/smoke-show/

