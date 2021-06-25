WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S ALEX MARINELLI

As found on the University of Iowa’s website, below is Alex Marinelli’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

“HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 165 lbs.

CLASS: Sr.

HOMETOWN: Miamisburg, Ohio

2020-21

Lost in the quarterfinals of NCAA Championships and medical forfeited from tournament

All seven wins against ranked opponents

Entered the national championships 5-0 with two dual wins and a 3-0 mark at the conference tournament

No. 1 seed at the NCAA Championships

Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds, winning his third conference title

2019-20

reached as high as No. 2 in national rankings during regular season… reached No. 1 in coaches rankings following Big Ten Championships

won Midlands awards for most falls (4) and highest tournament point total (29)

recorded four pins at Midlands and was named the Midlands Champion of Champions for the second time in his career (2017)

won the 165-pound title at the Midlands Championships

nine wins over ranked opponents, including five in the top six

tied for the team lead with eight falls

11-1 in duals and 7-1 in Big Ten duals

No. 1 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships

2018-19

All-American, placing seventh at 165 pounds at the 2019 NCAA Championships

Earned the top seed at the national tournament after winning the Big Ten Championships

Was named Co-Outstanding Wrestler at the Big Ten Championships

Entered the national tournament 23-0

Won his first two matches at the NCAA Championships to improve to a career-best 25-0

Led the team with nine falls, his fastest in 2:10

Scored a team-best 77 points in 15 dual meets, averaging 5.13 team points per dual, the most by a Hawkeye since Brent Metcalf averaged 5.35 in 2010

Completed an undefeated regular season for the second straight year, going 15-0 in duals and 9-0 in the Big Ten

Won the 165-pound title at the Midlands Championships

Had a team-high 27 wins

Was 12-2 against ranked opponents

Earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Was named Iowa’s Outstanding Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner

Academic All-Big Ten honoree

NWCA Academic All-American team