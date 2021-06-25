WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S ALEX MARINELLI

As found on the University of Iowa’s website, below is Alex Marinelli’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:

“HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 165 lbs.

CLASS: Sr.

HOMETOWN: Miamisburg, Ohio

2020-21

  • Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds, winning his third conference title
  • No. 1 seed at the NCAA Championships
  • Entered the national championships 5-0 with two dual wins and a 3-0 mark at the conference tournament
  • All seven wins against ranked opponents
  • Lost in the quarterfinals of NCAA Championships and medical forfeited from tournament
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • NWCA Scholar Athlete
  • Letterwinner

2019-20

  • All-American
  • Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds
  • No. 1 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships
  • 20-1 overall record
  • 11-1 in duals and 7-1 in Big Ten duals
  • tied for the team lead with eight falls
  • nine wins over ranked opponents, including five in the top six
  • won the 165-pound title at the Midlands Championships
  • recorded four pins at Midlands and was named the Midlands Champion of Champions for the second time in his career (2017)
  • won Midlands awards for most falls (4) and highest tournament point total (29)
  • reached as high as No. 2 in national rankings during regular season… reached No. 1 in coaches rankings following Big Ten Championships
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • NWCA Scholar Athlete
  • Letterwinner

2018-19

  • All-American, placing seventh at 165 pounds at the 2019 NCAA Championships
  • Earned the top seed at the national tournament after winning the Big Ten Championships
  • Was named Co-Outstanding Wrestler at the Big Ten Championships
  • Entered the national tournament 23-0
  • Won his first two matches at the NCAA Championships to improve to a career-best 25-0
  • Led the team with nine falls, his fastest in 2:10
  • Scored a team-best 77 points in 15 dual meets, averaging 5.13 team points per dual, the most by a Hawkeye since Brent Metcalf averaged 5.35 in 2010
  • Completed an undefeated regular season for the second straight year, going 15-0 in duals and 9-0 in the Big Ten
  • Won the 165-pound title at the Midlands Championships
  • Had a team-high 27 wins
  • Was 12-2 against ranked opponents
  • Earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
  • Was named Iowa’s Outstanding Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner
  • Academic All-Big Ten honoree
  • NWCA Academic All-American team
  • Letterwinner

2017-18

  • All-American, placing sixth at NCAA Championships
  • Placed sixth at Big Ten Championships
  • Posted a 19-6 record at 165 pounds, going 10-0 in dual competition and 8-0 in Big Ten duals
  • Scored 40 team points in dual competition
  • Led team in dual and Big Ten dual winning percentage (1.000) and Big Ten dual wins (8)
  • Recorded five pins and two major decisions
  • Won title at Midlands Championships, earned Champion of Champions honor
  • Won first 14 matches of the season
  • Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week twice (12/12, 2/13)
  • Amateur Wrestling News all-rookie team
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • NWCA All-American team
  • Letterwinner

2016-17

  • Redshirted
  • Won two open tournament titles at Grand View and Missouri Valley College Opens
  • Placed fourth at Midlands Championships (5-2)
  • Posted a 13-2 overall record with losses to No. 1 and No. 12 ranked opponent
  • Ended season on a four-match win streak
  • Posted five pins and one major decision

High School

  • Four-time Ohio state champion (152, 160, and 170)
  • Led team to four state titles
  • Led team to national championship junior year
  • Undefeated junior and senior year
  • 200-4 career record

Personal

  • Born February 6, 1998
  • Married to Moriah (Stickley) Marinelli
  • Son of Tony and Lisa Marinelli
  • Health and human physiology major”

