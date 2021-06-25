WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S ALEX MARINELLI

As found on the University of Iowa’s website, below is Alex Marinelli’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career:
“HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 165 lbs.
CLASS: Sr.
HOMETOWN: Miamisburg, Ohio
2020-21
- Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds, winning his third conference title
- No. 1 seed at the NCAA Championships
- Entered the national championships 5-0 with two dual wins and a 3-0 mark at the conference tournament
- All seven wins against ranked opponents
- Lost in the quarterfinals of NCAA Championships and medical forfeited from tournament
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NWCA Scholar Athlete
- Letterwinner
2019-20
- All-American
- Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds
- No. 1 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships
- 20-1 overall record
- 11-1 in duals and 7-1 in Big Ten duals
- tied for the team lead with eight falls
- nine wins over ranked opponents, including five in the top six
- won the 165-pound title at the Midlands Championships
- recorded four pins at Midlands and was named the Midlands Champion of Champions for the second time in his career (2017)
- won Midlands awards for most falls (4) and highest tournament point total (29)
- reached as high as No. 2 in national rankings during regular season… reached No. 1 in coaches rankings following Big Ten Championships
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NWCA Scholar Athlete
- Letterwinner
2018-19
- All-American, placing seventh at 165 pounds at the 2019 NCAA Championships
- Earned the top seed at the national tournament after winning the Big Ten Championships
- Was named Co-Outstanding Wrestler at the Big Ten Championships
- Entered the national tournament 23-0
- Won his first two matches at the NCAA Championships to improve to a career-best 25-0
- Led the team with nine falls, his fastest in 2:10
- Scored a team-best 77 points in 15 dual meets, averaging 5.13 team points per dual, the most by a Hawkeye since Brent Metcalf averaged 5.35 in 2010
- Completed an undefeated regular season for the second straight year, going 15-0 in duals and 9-0 in the Big Ten
- Won the 165-pound title at the Midlands Championships
- Had a team-high 27 wins
- Was 12-2 against ranked opponents
- Earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
- Was named Iowa’s Outstanding Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner
- Academic All-Big Ten honoree
- NWCA Academic All-American team
- Letterwinner
2017-18
- All-American, placing sixth at NCAA Championships
- Placed sixth at Big Ten Championships
- Posted a 19-6 record at 165 pounds, going 10-0 in dual competition and 8-0 in Big Ten duals
- Scored 40 team points in dual competition
- Led team in dual and Big Ten dual winning percentage (1.000) and Big Ten dual wins (8)
- Recorded five pins and two major decisions
- Won title at Midlands Championships, earned Champion of Champions honor
- Won first 14 matches of the season
- Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week twice (12/12, 2/13)
- Amateur Wrestling News all-rookie team
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NWCA All-American team
- Letterwinner
2016-17
- Redshirted
- Won two open tournament titles at Grand View and Missouri Valley College Opens
- Placed fourth at Midlands Championships (5-2)
- Posted a 13-2 overall record with losses to No. 1 and No. 12 ranked opponent
- Ended season on a four-match win streak
- Posted five pins and one major decision
High School
- Four-time Ohio state champion (152, 160, and 170)
- Led team to four state titles
- Led team to national championship junior year
- Undefeated junior and senior year
- 200-4 career record
Personal
- Born February 6, 1998
- Married to Moriah (Stickley) Marinelli
- Son of Tony and Lisa Marinelli
- Health and human physiology major”
