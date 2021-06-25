WRESTLER SPOTLIGHT: RIDER UNIVERSITY’S JESSE DELLAVECCHIA

As found on Rider University’s website, below is Jesse Dellavecchia’s bio. Learn about this wrestler’s career.

“ 2019-20:

– Became Rider’s first-ever MAC Champion at 157 lbs., defeating nationally-ranked wrestlers Larry Early (Old Dominion) and Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) to earn the title

– Clair Bee Rider Male Athlete of the Year

– NCAA Qualifier for the second-straight year

– Posted a 30-2 record, winning his first 13 matches and final 13 bouts of the year

– Finished first at the Keystone Classic

– Placed first at the Princeton Open

– Placed second at the Southern Scuffle

– His only two losses came to wrestlers ranked in the top five in the country – Hayden Hidlay (NC State) and Quincy Monday (Princeton)

– In addition to wins over Early and Jacques, scored seven wins over wrestlers ranked in the Top 30 in the nation, including a win over Monday at the Princeton Open

– Also defeated Top 30 wrestlers Markus Hartman (Army), Robert Kanniard (Rutgers), Matthew Zavistoski (Appalachian State) and Justin McCoy (two wins)(Virginia)

– Three-time Rider Athlete of the Month

2018-19:

– Nationally-ranked as highly as No. 13 nationally at 165

– Posted a 25-7 mark overall, including an 11-1 record in dual matches

– Won a pair of matches at NCAA’s, going 2-2

– Dellavecchia’s NCAA bid marked the 11th-straight year Rider had a national qualifier at 165. He joined Chad Walsh (2015-18), Ramon Santiago (2013-14), James Brundage (2012), Jim Resnick (2011), Rob Morrison (2010) and Jason Lapham (2009).

– Went 5-1 in EWL duals and finished second at EWL Championships

– His only losses against EWL competition came against Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller, who was an All-American finishing third at NCAA’s

– Finished tied for second on the team with four wins by fall

– Selected EWL Wrestler of the Week on Jan. 14

– Finished fourth at the Southern Scuffle and sixth at the Keystone Classic

2017-18:

– Wrestled unattached, posting a 20-5 record

Before Rider:

Posted a 15-9 record as a freshman at Binghamton in 2015-16, including a 6-5 mark in dual competition… Notched four pins and one major decision… Did not wrestle in 2016-17… A two-time New York State Finalist, three-time All-State selection and four-time NHSCA All-American for East Islip High School.

Personal:

The son of Dawn and Dave Dellavecchia… A business major.”

