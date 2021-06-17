Wrestler Spotlight: Stanford University’s Shane Griffith

As found on the Stanford University website, 2021 NCAA Champion Shane Griffith’s career summary (learn about this wrestler’s background below)!
“Career Accolades
- Pac-12 team champion (2019) – first in program history
- Hodge Trophy finalist (2020) – just second in program history
- Amateur Wrestling News National Rookie of the Year (2020)
- Two-time NCAA Qualifier (2020, 2021)
- Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year (2020)
- Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year (2020)
- Co-Most Outstanding Wrestler at Pac-12 Championships (2020)
- Pac-12 champion at 165 pounds (2020)
- NWCA First Team All-American (2020)
- Along with teammate Real Woods, just the second/third freshman All-American in school history
- Finalist for FloWrestling Freshman of the Year (2020)
- The Open Mat DI All-Freshman First Team (2020)
- Two-time Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week (Feb. 5, 2020, Feb. 19, 2020)
- NWCA Scholar All-American (2020)
- Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll (2020)
As a Redshirt Sophomore (2020-21)
- NCAA Qualifier
- 7-1 overall and 3-0 in duals wrestling at 165 and 174 pounds
- Registered 34 consecutive wins dating back to 2019
- Win streak is the second-longest in program history
- Posted five major decisions
- Runner-up at the Pac-12 Championships (Feb. 28) in Corvallis, Ore.
As a Redshirt Freshman (2019-20)
- Hodge Trophy finalist – just second in program history
- Amateur Wrestling News National Rookie of the Year
- Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year
- Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year
- Co-Most Outstanding Wrestler at Pac-12 Championships
- NWCA First Team All-American
- Along with teammate Real Woods, just the second/third freshman All-American in school history
- Finalist for FloWrestling Freshman of the Year
- The Open Mat DI All-Freshman First Team
- Two-time Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week (Feb. 5, Feb. 19)
- NWCA Scholar All-American
- Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll
- 28-0 overall and 13-0 in duals at 165 pounds
- Best start to a career in program history
- Second-longest winning-streak in school history (28)
- Seventh-most wins by a freshman in school history
- One of just eight undefeated NCAA DI wrestlers in 2019-20
- Registered 18 wins by bonus points
- Led the team with nine pins
- NCAA Qualifier
- Awarded the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 champion at 165 pounds
- Just the seventh freshman to win a conference title in program history
- Listed as No. 6 in the country on the NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler list (all weights)
- Won the Battle at The Citadel (Nov. 3), Roadrunner Open (Nov. 24) and Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2)
- Recorded six wins over ranked opponents
As a Freshman (2018-19) • Pac-12 Champions
- Redshirted his first season on The Farm
- 25-2 wrestling unattached at 165 pounds
- Won the Princeton Open (Nov. 4), Roadrunner Open (Nov. 18) and National Collegiate Open (March 2)
- Placed third at the Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2)
- Finished fifth at the Reno Tournament of Champions (Dec. 20)
Freestyle
- Won gold at 79 kg at the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships in Guatemala City
- Runner-up at 74 kg at the 2019 Junior World Team Trials in Raleigh, N.C.
- Placed second at 79 kg at the 2019 UWW Junior Nationals in Las Vegas
Prior to Stanford
- A 2018 graduate of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.
- Four-year letter winner in wrestling, captaining his team for two seasons
- Team was four-time state champions, ranking in the top 10 in the nation
- Three-time state champion and runner-up the other year
- Only underclassman to win Most Outstanding Wrestler at the state tournament
- Super 32 champion
- Fargo runner-up
- DOC Buchanan champion
Personal
- Son of Jeffrey and Alison Griffith
- Has an older sister, Ashley
- Full name is Shane Patrick Griffith”
