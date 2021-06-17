Wrestler Spotlight: Stanford University’s Shane Griffith

As found on the Stanford University website, 2021 NCAA Champion Shane Griffith’s career summary (learn about this wrestler’s background below)!

Career Accolades

  • Pac-12 team champion (2019) – first in program history
  • Hodge Trophy finalist (2020) – just second in program history
  • Amateur Wrestling News National Rookie of the Year (2020)
  • Two-time NCAA Qualifier (2020, 2021)
  • Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year (2020)
  • Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year (2020)
  • Co-Most Outstanding Wrestler at Pac-12 Championships (2020)
  • Pac-12 champion at 165 pounds (2020)
  • NWCA First Team All-American (2020)
    • Along with teammate Real Woods, just the second/third freshman All-American in school history
  • Finalist for FloWrestling Freshman of the Year (2020)
  • The Open Mat DI All-Freshman First Team (2020)
  • Two-time Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week (Feb. 5, 2020, Feb. 19, 2020)
  • NWCA Scholar All-American (2020)
  • Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll (2020)

As a Redshirt Sophomore (2020-21)

  • NCAA Qualifier
  • 7-1 overall and 3-0 in duals wrestling at 165 and 174 pounds
    • Registered 34 consecutive wins dating back to 2019
      • Win streak is the second-longest in program history
    • Posted five major decisions
  • Runner-up at the Pac-12 Championships (Feb. 28) in Corvallis, Ore.

As a Redshirt Freshman (2019-20)

  • Hodge Trophy finalist – just second in program history
  • Amateur Wrestling News National Rookie of the Year
  • Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year
  • Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year
  • Co-Most Outstanding Wrestler at Pac-12 Championships
  • NWCA First Team All-American
    • Along with teammate Real Woods, just the second/third freshman All-American in school history
  • Finalist for FloWrestling Freshman of the Year
  • The Open Mat DI All-Freshman First Team
  • Two-time Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week (Feb. 5, Feb. 19)
  • NWCA Scholar All-American
  • Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll
  • 28-0 overall and 13-0 in duals at 165 pounds
    • Best start to a career in program history
    • Second-longest winning-streak in school history (28)
    • Seventh-most wins by a freshman in school history
    • One of just eight undefeated NCAA DI wrestlers in 2019-20
    • Registered 18 wins by bonus points
    • Led the team with nine pins
  • NCAA Qualifier
    • Awarded the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Championships
  • Pac-12 champion at 165 pounds
    • Just the seventh freshman to win a conference title in program history
  • Listed as No. 6 in the country on the NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler list (all weights)
  • Won the Battle at The Citadel (Nov. 3), Roadrunner Open (Nov. 24) and Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2)
  • Recorded six wins over ranked opponents

As a Freshman (2018-19) • Pac-12 Champions

  • Redshirted his first season on The Farm
  • 25-2 wrestling unattached at 165 pounds
  • Won the Princeton Open (Nov. 4), Roadrunner Open (Nov. 18) and National Collegiate Open (March 2)
  • Placed third at the Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2)
  • Finished fifth at the Reno Tournament of Champions (Dec. 20)

Freestyle

  • Won gold at 79 kg at the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships in Guatemala City
  • Runner-up at 74 kg at the 2019 Junior World Team Trials in Raleigh, N.C.
  • Placed second at 79 kg at the 2019 UWW Junior Nationals in Las Vegas

Prior to Stanford

  • A 2018 graduate of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.
  • Four-year letter winner in wrestling, captaining his team for two seasons
  • Team was four-time state champions, ranking in the top 10 in the nation
  • Three-time state champion and runner-up the other year
  • Only underclassman to win Most Outstanding Wrestler at the state tournament
  • Super 32 champion
  • Fargo runner-up
  • DOC Buchanan champion

Personal

  • Son of Jeffrey and Alison Griffith
  • Has an older sister, Ashley
  • Full name is Shane Patrick Griffith”

