STAR BOXING MANAGER/ADVISOR MICHAEL BORAO USES POSITIVE ENERGY IN CRISIS

How about Michael Borao? You haven’t heard of him? Well, that’s because you’re not in the boxing industry. Borao isn’t a boxer, although, at least for a considerable time in his adult life he looked like one; not that he doesn’t look good today, but in his early 20s – early 30s, like most professional boxers in their primes – he was a chiseled muscular specimen, standing at six feet two inches and a solid 225 pounds. Today, he looks like most retired boxers, in relatively good shape.

But Borao is not retired from the boxing business. Quite to the contrary, he’s near the top of the game…As a manager and advisor.

Just inducted in the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in the past year, Borao has managed world champions and other top contenders He currently represents several top boxers, including:

Charles Martin

Alantez Fox

Matt Korobov

Mike Lee

Frank Sanchez

Mykal Fox

And he has previously represented the likes of:

Shannon Briggs

Jameel McCline

Cory Spinks

Borao, a lawyer who graduated from Seton Hall Law School in the late 1990s, has had numerous of his boxers’ fights on the major networks, including:

FOX

ESPN

SHO

HBO

EPIX

Referred to by nearly all who know him as an “extremely likable, friendly guy,” Borao is a well-respected professional in the boxing business, though not known to most in the public – like agents and managers in the film and TV industry. Men and women of those professions, whether in Hollywood or the sports world, are often equally as powerful as their talent counterparts. Borao, however, doesn’t care about the power, saying, “For me, it’s just my love for boxing. Sure, I enjoy making a good living and the fun of all the grandeur of a big fight. But it’s the craft itself that motivates me. And it’s the boxers as people that further motivate me. These aren’t just great athletes. They are great human beings.”

Borao, who is has a stunningly attractive wife of 20 years, Lauren, and three charming triplet young teenager sons, also offered, “But just taking care of my family, especially in these turbulent times, is what’s most important to me. So, I’m going to get more fights off the ground. And soon. It will make me happy, sure. But more important, it will make the public happy, the boxers I advise and manage happy. And my wife and kids happy. Let’s muscle through this together. I know we will.”

