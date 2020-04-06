THE U.S. ECONOMY WILL WEATHER THE CHINESE CORONAVIRUS

By ROBERT ROMANO

President Donald Trump praised the Federal Reserve for cutting the federal funds rate to a range of 0 percent to 0.25 percent, and restarting quantitative easing with $500 billion of U.S. treasuries purchases and $200 billion of mortgage purchases in response to the Chinese coronavirus global pandemic.

“It makes me very happy and I want to congratulate the Federal Reserve,” he said. “That’s a big step and I’m very happy they did it.” Trump has been hounding the Fed for years to cut interest rates to make the dollar more competitive against trading partners’ currencies including the yuan, euro and peso. Now he gets his wish.

The move came a day after the President threatened to fire Fed Chairman Jay Powell, when he said, “I have the right … to remove him as chairman… I have the right to also take him and put him in a regular position and put somebody else in charge. And I haven’t made any decisions on that.”

The Fed noted in its release the strength of the U.S. economy when the coronavirus struck: “Available economic data show that the U.S. economy came into this challenging period on a strong footing,” with a 50-year low of unemployment at 3.5 percent, but forecast “[t]he effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook.”

Finally, the Fed said it would keep rates low until it was certain the economy gets past the worst of the virus: “The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events…”

That came as the President declared a national emergency on March 13 in response to the coronavirus and the House quickly passed legislation providing for paid sick leave and an expansion of unemployment benefits, foreshadowing an expected economic slowdown and uptick in unemployment as thousands of schools and businesses shut down to flatten the rate of infection from the virus that originated in Wuhan, China late last year.

Millions of Americans, especially older Americans, will be weathering the outbreak inside, only venturing out for groceries and largely working from home. Massive stockpiling of food and medicine is already occurring nationwide. Expect an uptick in retail spending in the first quarter of 2020. Any such spending surge, however, will surely be offset by slowdowns elsewhere by affected industries across the country.