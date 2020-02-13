A RATIONAL THOUGHT ABOUT THE ULTIMATE EVIL OF ABORTION

By THE LOGICAL & GOOD

Think about the person who you love the most. You wouldn’t allow another to kill him or her before he/she was born – because of some “constitutional” right (or any reason), would you? If you say yes, you are either evil or a liar…If you would elect for this person (who you dearly love) to be dead instead of taking away another’s choice to kill him/her, certainly, you would be one sinister person (who actually doesn’t love anyone). Just a rational, logical thought.

The Author should be everyone.

