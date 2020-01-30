THE CASE FOR BARRY BONDS IN THE HALL OF FAME

By DANIEL SONNINSHINE

He is the all-time baseball career home run leader.

He holds the single-season record for home runs.

He was walked more – intentionally and “non”-intentionally than any player in MLB history.

Other than Babe Ruth, he was the most dominant baseball player than history.

Barry Bonds, definitively, belongs in the Hall of Fame. Alleged steroid use or not.

And FYI: he was convicted of no offense; he was actually acquitted. Additionally, he played in an era where numerous baseballers were doing steroids. In every era, players have utilized substances that enhanced their abilities. Steroids or no steroids, Bonds should be in the HOF.

