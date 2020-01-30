FAT IS NOT WHERE IT’S AT

By TEMPLE LI

Who is in charge of TV advertising for major companies? Fat and ugly just doesn’t sell.

Fat.

Gorgeous.

Square.

Round.

Sexy.

Homely.

All people are equally important as human beings. However, just being honest, beastly and obese just are not saleable in the advertising marketplace. In the noxious pursuit of being politically correct, the major corporate world has determined to forego profits. And that’s just stupid.

Temple Li is the news editor for Empire State News, where she frequently authors her own editorials (just because she feels like it). She graduated at the top of her class at a mediocre college, infuriating her professors with her conservative wit and sultry charm. Empire State News allows Ms. Li to make a living, and to have a platform to tell people what she thinks. What could be better than that?