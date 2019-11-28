ELECT BARRY SANDERS, NOT BERNIE SANDERS AS PRESIDENT

By DANIEL SONNINSHINE

Bernie Sanders is a grouchy, rather odd-looking, re-distribution of wealth scheming goof ball. He’s registered as an independent, but running for president as a Democrat, though he’s really a socialist.

Barry Sanders is a graceful, physically powerful Hall of fame running back. Arguably, although he hails from one of the most unsuccessful franchises the NFL has ever seen (the Detroit Lions), he is one of the top three halfbacks in football history.

Accordingly, Barry Sanders should be the President of the United States instead of Bernie Sanders.

That said, all rational people should vote to re-elect Donald J. Trump.

Daniel Sonninshine is an Empire State News staff writer, who is in search of greatness. A 20-something smart fellow, he is now lifting weights in an effort to obtain more power. If that doesn’t work, he will ask to write more editorials for Empire State News and less fact articles. He also dabbles in film reviews. Favorite flicks include The Godfather, Blazing Saddles, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Passion of the Christ.

