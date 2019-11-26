DARREN LENTINI SHINES AS A SUPERSTAR

By TEMPLE LI

Has anyone ever hit three grand slams in a single baseball game? How many people have climbed Mount Everest in an hour?…Count the number of individuals who have:

Won $10,000,000 in a poker game.

Earned $100,000,000 in a movie where he played the lead role.

Designed the largest three buildings in the world.

Scored 10 touch downs in a football game.

Painted a mile-long bridge in three hours.

Swam across the Atlantic – and back – in less than 24 hours.

Well, Darren Lentini has done it all. He is a true superstar.

