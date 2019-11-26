BOB AUTH AND HOLLY SCHEPISI MAINTAIN REPUBLICAN TRIANGLE STRONGHOLD IN DISTRICT 39 BY DEFEATING JOHN BIRKNER & GERALD FALOTICO, GERALD CARDINALE REMAINS SENATOR

By CANDY STALLWORTH

Assemblyman Bob Auth was re-elected on the first Tuesday of this month. As was Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi. They are the legislative representatives in New Jersey’s 39th legislative district, along with State Senator Gerald Cardinale. All are Republicans.

Auth and Schepisi defeated donkey-standard-bearers Gerald Falotico and John Birkner. These Demo-dudes have decent backgrounds. Birkner is the mayor of Westwood. Falotico is the council president for Emerson

Falotico and Birkner brought to the table the following: the usual liberal crap.

The Demsters thought they could oust Auth and/or Schepisi by muddying them up on social issues/constitutional issues. It has been reported that Schepisi may support the legality of abortion (don’t understand why if she does), but that she declined to have an abortion herself when she was counselled to undergo the illicit procedure (great choice if such a circumstance occurred). With regard to Auth, the lib-nods went after him on his proponency (don’t care if that’s not a word, it sounds good) of Second Amendment rights. The man thinks the U.S. Constitution should rule – cool.

In the end, the dark of night was defeated by the bright rays of sun light.

Red triumphed over blue.

Darth Vader (and, well, Darth Vader) were struck down at the ballot box by Princess Leah and Luke Skywalker.

Okay, the above a little sappy.

But, Schepisi (a sharp, bright legal mind) and Auth (a sturdy conservative leader) beat Falotico and Birkner.

Good.

Candy Stallworth, an Empire State News staff writer, whipped her way through a doctoral education at the finest of American higher ed institutions, noting how unoriginal, inept, and annoying many of the schools’ professors were in their robotic attempts to maintain a politically correct narrative. BTW: she hates words like “narrative”, “optics”, and “gaffe.” Other than that, her turn-offs include non-masculine men, women who hate men, men who hate men, phonies, disloyal people, and overflowing garbage cans. She likes New England clam chowder better than Manhattan clam chowder, but prefers Manhattan to New England.