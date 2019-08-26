TV STAR JULIE MCCULLOUGH REVIEWS HOBOKEN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, CALLING IT A RARE A+

By JULIE MCCULLOUGH

After spending several years with Hoboken International Film Festival – and over 30 years in the film and TV industry – I wanted to reiterate my evaluation of this event. It’s a one-of-a-kind.

In a 2018 review, I noted that filmmakers have an opportunity at Hoboken International Film Festival that they do not with any other film festival. The town who hosts Hoboken International Film Festival has an opportunity that nearly no other town, anywhere, has.

Known as HIFF, Hoboken International Film Festival, became a top tier film festival in its very first year, all the way back in 2006. Now, going into its 15th year, HIFF has been called by FOX, Time Warner and other major media, “One of the 10 biggest film festivals in the world” – and there are over 2,000 film festivals worldwide. This designation is certainly impressive, but it’s not a designations that make a film festival one of the best.

I was driven to become part of the HIFF family (I am now the “HIFF Festival Ambassador”) because of people. It’s that simple: people make up an event. People choose the content. People run the live action. People work with you. HIFF has had a storied past, with its roots, of course, in Hoboken, New Jersey. It travelled to the Teaneck, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, Middletown, NY, and, most recently, Greenwood Lake, NY. Each of these locations delivered something special to HIFF in its growth. Each location added an additional base of fans, and added to its rich history. Now, HIFF will be coming to a new location in 2020 – who it is will be determined in the near future – and that venue, and the people who live there, will be getting something priceless. The HIFF Video Highlights Reel shows it all.

HIFF, hosted by Emmy Nominee GILBERT GOTTFRIED (Problem Child; Alladin; “Saturday Night Live”), gets major movie stars to attend. Here is a short, incomplete list, of some of the attendees who have attended HIFF over the years: Academy Award & Emmy Winner LOUIS GOSSETT JR (An Officer and a Gentleman; Diggstown; Iron Eagle; “Roots”); CHARLES DURNING (2-time Academy Award/4-time Golden Globe/9-time Emmy Winner and Nominee); JANE SEYMOUR (7-time Golden Globe/5-time Emmy Winner & Nominee); ROBERT LOGGIA (Academy Award and Emmy Nominee); MELISSA LEO (Academy Award and Nominee); BILLY DEE WILLIAMS (Return of the Jedi, Empire Strikes Back, The Ladies Man); CYNDI LAUPER (Emmy Winner and star recording artist); JONATHAN SILVERMAN (Weekend at Bernie’s; Swinging with the Finkels); PAUL SORVINO (Goodfellas, The Cooler, The Firm); CLORIS LEACHMAN (Academy Award Winner; 19-time Emmy Winner & Nominee); BURT YOUNG (Academy Award nominee; Rocky; Back to School); MICHAEL BIEHN (The Terminator; The Seventh Sign); DANNY AIELLO (Academy Award Nominee); Moonstruck, Do the Right Thing) ; ARMAND ASSANTE (2-time Golden Globe/4-time Emmy Winner & Nominee); MARTIN KOVE (“Cobra Kai”; The Karate Kid; Rambo); TIA CARRERE (True Lies; Wayne’s World; Lilo & Stitch; Rising Sun); JOYCE DEWITT (“Three’s Company,” Snapshot; Rock Story); STEVEN BAUER (Golden Globe nominee; Scarface); JOELY FISCHER (“Ellen”; “’Til Death”; Inspector Gadget); DOMINIQUE SWAIN (Face/Off; Lolita); JASON LONDON (Dazed and Confused; Jason and the Argonauts); COSTAS MANDYLOR (Saw Movies; The Pledge); MICHAEL PARE (Eddie and the Cruisers; Streets of Fire); ARTIE LANGE (“The Howard Stern Show”); MARION ROSS (“Happy Days”; 5-time Emmy Nominee); MIKE STARR (Dumb & Dumber; Ed Wood; The Black Dhalia); and CARROLL BAKER (Academy Award Nominee; Golden Globe Winner).

Less than one percent (1%) of film festivals (or any event, anywhere) have a roster of star power in that league.

HIFF is indeed a very rare film festival. I have been to hundreds. And HIFF is superior because of so many different elements, including having had many top national and regional corporate sponsors (Anheuser–Busch, CBS, Coca-Cola, FOX, TD Bank, Shoprite, News 12 to name a few).

HIFF Chairman Ken Del Vecchio – who is also an acclaimed filmmaker of over 30 movies, a best-selling author (novels and legal books), a regular analyst for major news networks, an attorney, and former judge – will tell you that Sundance, Cannes, Tribeca, Toronto and a few others are in a league of their own. Ken provides this recognition because those film festivals have studio support, and they are supported with millions of dollars by their host locations and corporate sponsorships. This makes HIFF that much more amazing because it doesn’t have a scintilla of the resources of festivals like Cannes and Tribeca, yet HIFF truly is in that category right after them.

What makes HIFF even more rare is the fan and filmmaker participation. At every year that I have been to the festival, it has had completely sold out Opening Night (first night) and Gala Awards Ceremony (last night) attendance. That’s over 1,000 people each night. Then, there’s five days of movies playing in between those two nights; people are coming and going all week. Throughout the week, the local establishments are getting crowds who ordinarily would not be in town. Hotels have guests who normally wouldn’t be there during this week. People have to stop and get gas, get basic supplies, etc – thus, boosting this local economy in so many different ways.

So smart of HIFF is making this a week-long event. If it were just a 3-day event, it would be a big “wham bam, thank you mam.” You would have your sold out Opening Night and Gala Awards Ceremony, with a jam-packed Saturday of screenings, and the perception to all would be a nonstop, awesome frenzy for three days. But in having it seven days, you give filmmakers (who are arriving from all across the world) a chance to schedule coming to the festival. You give festival fans numerous options to attend screenings and events, over the seven days. You get the obvious: more movies in the festival (a lot more). You get the intangible (which is oh so very important): the fact that it is a 7-day event, which is the only way for a festival to be recognized by filmmakers and the industry at-large, as well as media, as a top tier festival. And the host town gets seven days of attention (via advertising, publicity, social media, etc) directly aimed at it. The big nights get the biggest attention, and everything else that happens in between is beautiful gravy. So smart!

Now to that publicity, advertising, and social media. All of these items are building blocks—I have lived a career of it, and understand it so very well, having seen the ups and downs of so many shows and events. HIFF brings a massive history of notoriety and recognition. And each year, it adds to it. The host town gets an anomaly of substantial attention through all these marketing matters. The ads, the ads, the ads – in newspapers, radio, TV, and on posters – everywhere the name of the host town is plastered, along with a large logo for the town. The social media is coming out of Facebook’s, Instagram’s and Twitter’s pores. And the media attention. Again, watch the HIFF Video Highlights Reel and see one great TV report after another. Also, see this video scrapbook from a few years back, which has one newspaper article after another, reporting on what HIFF is all about; It’s quite compelling. And here are a selection of news articles from 2018 and 2019 that I asked the HIFF publicist to cull together.

Backstage 3-30-18;

News 12 5-18-18;

Times Herald-Record 5-18-18;

Spectrum News 5-18-18;

Rockland County Times 5-3-18;

Times Herald-Record 5-21-18

West Milford Messenger 5-21-18;

Times Herald-Record 5-12-18;

Warwick Valley Dispatch 5-12-18;

Broadway World 4-19-18;

Mid-Hudson News 5-10-18;

Warwick Valley Dispatch 5-10-18;

West Milford Messenger 5-4-18;

Times Herald-Record 5-8-18;

The Maclaey Argus 5-5-18

Times Herald Record – 5-17-19

News 12 – 5-17-19

Empire State News – 5-26-19

The Record – 5-17-19

Mid-Hudson News – 5-24-19

Times Herald Record – 5-16-19

Warwick Valley Dispatch 5-17-19

Hudson Valley Press – 5-22-19

News 12 Facebook – 5-17-19

Broadway World – 3-27-19

Mid-Hudson News 5-18-19

Of the scores of towns I have travelled to, none of them have anything like HIFF. The excitement, economic growth, attention, etc that HIFF brings to its locale is nothing short of amazing—what other towns and counties have this? Only a sad jealous person, or one with no mental faculties, would deny the wonderful and very rare impact that HIFF delivers.

Speaking of jealousy, that brings me to HIFF Chairman Ken Del Vecchio, who says that “jealousy” is the worst word in the dictionary. “I don’t understand the concept of jealousy,” Ken says. “It’s for insecure losers. I’m happy for others’ successes. And I hope for people to be happy for mine. People, out of weakness, often contrive battles with other people. Oddly, it’s rarely those who have big egos; it’s actually the people with no ego, with no confidence. I can figure out a jealous person pretty quickly, and I cut them out immediately. Jealousy usually goes hand-in-hand with disloyalty.”

And what does Ken say is the best word in the dictionary? “Loyalty.”

The last line of Ken’s first novel, the best-seller Pride & Loyalty, is “You can’t be loyal to everyone at once because then you’re loyal to no one at all.” I have often heard Ken say, “That’s the definition of loyalty. You can’t be everyone’s best friend. Loyalty is the most important – and best – word in my dictionary.”

It’s this type of thinking that has made HIFF such a success. Ken is loyal to all those who work with him, and he is never afraid to compliment them (something a jealous person is unable to do). He points out, publicly, the incredible efforts of his wife, Dr. Francine Del Vecchio, who I call a “unicorn” because of her amazing abilities. He publicly praises and thanks his staff, like HIFF Vice Chair Julie Kimmel and HIFF Talent Coordinator Christie Napurano, who work faithfully and tirelessly along with Ken and all the other HIFF staff. These human qualities, from the leader of the event – along with his continual pursuit for perfection and obsessiveness with organization and rehearsals (not to mention his very valuable industry relationships) – have been of the greatest of importance in HIFF’s success. And what can tell it more than the actual words about Ken Del Vecchio from some of the industry’s most famed figures (types of words that these people indeed choose very carefully and encompass the theme of this article “rare”):

Legendary actor Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas; Nixon) called Ken “an extraordinary man.” Two-time Academy Award nominee Charles Durning (Tootsie; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) exclaimed that “Kenneth Del Vecchio is excellent filmmaker and would make a great leader!” Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Expendables; The Pope of Greenwich Village) stated that “Kenneth Del Vecchio is the only judge I ever agreed with in personal conversation. He’s got some great views about freedom and liberty…and he’s a little bit nuts!” TV star Joyce DeWitt (”Three’s Company”) declared that Ken has “a vision and concept based on excellence and integrity.” Academy Award nominee Robert Loggia (Scarface; Big) said of Del Vecchio: “The man is honest. Hard-working. Talented. And oh so intelligent.” And U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer proclaimed, “Del Vecchio is a man you can see, with the movies he is involved with, with the friends he has, he has a great mind and he also has a big heart.”

HIFF is truly a rare event with rare people – it’s an A+

Julie McCullough is a successful film and TV actress and standup comedian. Launching her career as a Playboy Playmate of the Month – where she was on the cover of one of the top-selling editions of all-time – she soon thereafter landed a regular role on one of the hottest TV shows of the late 1980s, “Growing Pains.” After that, she played prominent roles in numerous successful movies and TV shows, including, Sharknado, Max Headroom, The Golden Girls, Big Bad Mama II Superboy and the remake of The Blob. She also serves the HIFF Festival Ambassador.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.