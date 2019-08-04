By ROBERT ROMANO

The Trump economy keeps chugging along with 1.4 million more job openings than jobless.

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows approximately 7.3 million job openings in May, contrasting with 5.9 million unemployed, with more jobs available than there are people to fill them for the fifteenth month in a row.

A neat readout from BLS also gives you a snapshot of job openings by state, and when compared to unemployment rates by state, a pretty significant correlation emerges, where unsurprisingly states with the greatest job openings to unemployed ratios tend to have lower unemployment rates, an Americans for Limited Government analysis of BLS data shows.

North Dakota tops the list, with more than 2 job openings per 1 person unemployed. Iowa, Minnesota, Hawaii, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Missouri, South Dakota, Kansas and New Hampshire round out the top 10.

On the other side of the ledger, only 8 states have more unemployed than job openings, with Alaska topping the list at 1.6 persons unemployed for every job opening. States with more unemployed than job openings include Louisiana, Connecticut, California, Washington, Mississippi, West Virginia and Arizona.

So in many states, there are more opportunities than those looking for them, and in a few, there are not. There are some regional mismatches, where depending on where you live, job seekers might do well to look out of state.

The balance favors those seeking work, as well as those currently working. Now, employers need to compete for labor, and that has a positive impact on wages. The wage growth since 2017 is the best seen since the financial crisis, most recently at 2.8 percent growth in the first quarter of 2019.

Overall, that is good news, and one of the reasons why the Trump economy is experiencing some of the lowest unemployment numbers over the past 50 years. In that sense, the economy cannot grow fast enough to accommodate those untapped opportunities.