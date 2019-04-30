WHO IS KAMALA HARRIS?

By TEMPLE LI

Kamala Harris is one of twenty or more 2020 Democrat presidential candidates who, according to current polls is in 4th place, preceded by two old white guys and one young gay white male.

Kamala is 53 years old and was born and raised until 12 years old in California, when she moved with her mother and sister to Montreal, Canada. Her parents, both professionals, were immigrants—her mother from Madras and her father from Jamaica. She received an undergraduate degree from Howard University and her law degree from the University of California. She declares loudly that she is proud to be black, yet she is married to a white guy, Douglas Emhoff. Although her interracial marriage may work well with white liberal socialists, not so sure how it flies with the “black lives matter” crowd.

Most of Kamala’s career has been with law enforcement, as district attorney in San Francesco and twice elected as attorney general in California. Her past deeds seem to belie her current progressive assertions. In fact, in 2010 a Superior Court judge ruled against Harris’s DA office which had supported a police drug lab technician, Deborah Madden’s, mishandling of evidence and indicated that her office had violated the constitutional rights of defendants in drug-related cases. As a result, hundreds of drug cases were dismissed.

“Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms as a district attorney and then the state’s attorney general, Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent,” wrote Lara Bazelon, a Professor at University of San Francisco School of Law. “Most troubling, Ms. Harris fought tooth and nail to uphold wrongful convictions that had been secured through official misconduct that included evidence tampering, false testimony and the suppression of crucial information by prosecutors.”

In 2014, Michelle-Lael Norsworthy, an incarcerated transgender woman, filed a lawsuit against the State of California to provide her with sex reassignment surgery. Then AG Harris represented the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation against this lawsuit, stating that Ms. Norsworthy had received hormone therapy for her gender dysphoria since 2000 and there were no physical or emotional indications which would justify such an operation. So much for supporting LGBTQ rights.

At one point as attorney general, her office made a point of opposing proposed prison reform releasing prisoners in overcrowded prisons because it would reduce the numbers of available nearly-free labor for the State, as prisoner firefighters and other jobs performed by prisoners. She also eliminated illegal immigrants from participating in a re-entry to society program for non-violent criminal offenders which she had implemented as district attorney.

Kamala Harris is currently the junior senator for the State of California, replacing the seat vacated by Barbara Boxer and an aggressive contender for the presidential throne. Senator Harris has certainly come a long way from a law enforcement bureaucrat to a toke-smoking liberal socialist, who supports talking about giving the Boston Bomber the right to vote and taking away from the states employees’ “right-to-work” laws.

Who is Kamala Harris? Your guess is as good as mine!

Temple Li is the news editor for Empire State News, where she frequently authors her own editorials (just because she feels like it). She graduated at the top of her class at a mediocre college, infuriating her professors with her conservative wit and sultry charm. Empire State News allows Ms. Li to make a living, and to have a platform to tell people what she thinks. What could be better than that?

