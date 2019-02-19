DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE

By TEMPLE LI

Are Americans confused? Well, they should be!

Andrew McCabe, the former Deputy Director of the FBI, has successfully achieved national attention for his recent book, The Threat , on CBS’s 60 Minutes. This is the same man that was fired for lying last March and for which the Inspector General sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice in April.

On 60 Minutes, he bragged that he, along with Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, conspired to remove the President of the United States through a process established within the 25th amendment, approaching members of Trump’s cabinet seeking their support. The 25th amendment, simplified, can provide a path for the removal of a president by their (although “their” is not grammatically correct, it is politically correct) own leadership team, should the President become incapacitated.

Additionally, McCabe claimed that Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire during meetings at the White House with the President. This information had come to light several months ago and which Rosenstein characterized as a “joke.”

But is the joke on the American public? Although Lindsay Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has sworn to address this outrage of non-elected government employees inciting an “administrative coup” in disregard of the will of the electorate, there is no date set for this investigation to begin.

Bill Barr is facing a monumental task as he becomes the next Attorney General in restoring the faith of the American people in the Department of Justice.

Temple Li is the news editor for Empire State News, where she frequently authors her own editorials (just because she feels like it). She graduated at the top of her class at a mediocre college, infuriating her professors with her conservative wit and sultry charm. Empire State News allows Ms. Li to make a living, and to have a platform to tell people what she thinks. What could be better than that?

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.