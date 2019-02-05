By TEMPLE LI

Socialized medicine is just another term for the rationing of medical care. Looking into the vacuous face of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a.k.a. AOC, caught in the headlights, her ignorance can be forgiven. But Kamala Harris? Really! What is happening to the Dems?

Don’t they realize that most Americans have no idea what socialized medicine entails. Oh yes, free care—if you can get it, that is! Those procedures that a patient gets automatically by merely stepping a foot into the E.R.–with socialized medicine, get on line for months or more of waiting. And, by the way, if you’re rich, no worries—if you can’t get it here, you can get it in Thailand! If you think there’s .inequality now, you “ain’t seen nothing yet!”

The Have’s will always have the opportunity to get whatever health care they need or want. That leaves the rest of us. With the government as our only option, there’s no other place for most of us to go. If the government can’t provide, well…too bad. Good-bye employer-sponsored health care coverage. Adieu to private payors and the jobs that they provide.

Socialized medicine will not only limit the availability of services, but will negatively impact the quality of care. It’s a definite put-off to attracting qualified providers who currently already spend years paying back huge student loans and on a government employee’s salary–they won’t stand a chance. Unless, of course, post graduate education is fully subsidized as well.

And forget it if you are old. You’re expendable and those much needed services and procedures to keep you going, will be rationed and you won’t be on the ration line.

There is no doubt that the American public is generally–to put it kindly– uninformed (just watch Watters’ World). However, it won’t take too long for even them to catch on—should the Dems succeed in Medicare for all!

Temple Li is the news editor for Empire State News, where she frequently authors her own editorials (just because she feels like it). She graduated at the top of her class at a mediocre college, infuriating her professors with her conservative wit and sultry charm. Empire State News allows Ms. Li to make a living, and to have a platform to tell people what she thinks. What could be better than that?

