THE COVINGTON CATHOLIC MEDIA DEBACLE REVEALS THE LEFT’S SHAMELESS HYPOCRISY

By CANDY STALLWORTH

During this past week, nearly everyone on the planet watched with fascination (and other varying

emotions) the video of Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann smile and stare at drum-

beating Native American activists Nathan Phillips. While this viral video clip basically amounts to a

staring contest, the entire event exposes fake news at its finest and unabashed hypocrisy from the left.

When the video clip first appeared on social media, it was reported that a bunch of MAGA hat-sporting

white kids were harassing and blocking a Native American at a protest in Washington, DC. Of course,

liberals and celebrities who had to share their opinions (as if their opinions matter any more than those

of non-celebrities) rushed to vilify the students who were obviously racist and disrespectful to the noble

tribal elder who was beating a drum at them. How dare Phillips not be allowed to beat his drum and

walk through their crowd! When the media revealed that Phillips was a Vietnam veteran, the outrage

against the kids grew. Their actions must be extra horrible against this noble hero, who so bravely

fought for our country! Next came the death threats and dox threats for the students, their families, and

their school. And in a particularly disturbing and disloyal move, some in Catholic leadership also

condemned them.

But then reality kicked in and the truth started to emerge. These students had come from the March For

Life and were waiting for their bus when a nearby hate group called “Black Hebrew Israelites” began

shouting racist, obscene, and disgusting statements to the Covington Catholic kids. To drown out the

awful obscenities being hurled their way, the kids asked their chaperones if they could sing school spirit

songs. They began to do so, and along came Nathan Phillips (who, as it turned out, worked as a

mechanic in the Marines and was never actually deployed to Vietnam) and his drum. He walked up to

Nick Sandmann and began to beat his drum in his face. No doubt, the 15-year-old felt at least a little

freaked out (when was the last time a Native American beat a drum in your face? Does anyone know the

proper etiquette for that situation?) but stood in place with a smile on his face. That was pretty much it:

Phillips drummed and Sandmann smiled. They looked each other in the eye and engaged in the most

famous staring contest in the world.

To the credit of some more rational-thinking members of the media, there were apologies and

retractions of their first reports of outrage and cries of racism. But the focus and outrage never shifted

to the Black Hebrew Israelites who were totally at fault. They caused the trouble and they shouted racist

obscenities that should have sparked outrage; however, many media reports glossed over this fact.

Some networks, in the brief mention of this instigating event, simply called them “Hebrew Israelites,”

rather than “Black Hebrew Israelites.” Why? Did they not want to acknowledge the existence of racist

black people?

And even worse, after all of the facts surrounding the event became known, some liberals still blamed

the Covington Catholic students. They claimed that Sandman should not have smiled, should not have

smirked, should not have stood in the spot where he chose to stand. The reason is obvious: because

they are white, pro-life, Trump-supporting, Catholic boys. And that makes them villains, in our current

upside-down society.

The fact is that Nick Sandmann and the Covington Catholic High students were racially profiled. They

were wearing MAGA hats, so they must be racist. They are white, so they must be privileged. They were

singing, so they must be taunting the people of color around them. They are pro-life, so they must be

silenced. They are male, so they must be full of toxic masculinity. This is the new racial profiling. And

those who used to be outraged at racial profiling against people of color are not at all outraged now.

Where are the cries of racism against the Black Hebrew Israelites? Where is the caution against rushing to

judgment and stereotyping just because someone is wearing a MAGA hat?

How about someone commending these students for their political involvement by participating in the

March For Life? Or is activism only lauded when it is in concert with the liberal left’s agenda? Where is

the praise for these students who were the recipients of racist diatribe from the Black Hebrew Israelites,

yet they said and did nothing in return? Why is there not more acclaim for Nick Sandmann, who dealt

with this bizarre situation with dignity and maturity? Nope, none of the above from the liberal media.

Well, here it is from me: To Nick Sandmann and classmates, you did nothing wrong. You did everything

right. Continue to stand up for what you believe in, and stand for what’s right in the face of these

wrongs. Stand for life. Voice your support for President Trump. Exercise your First Amendment rights.

Don’t let the liberal left and the fake news media knock you down. Stay strong, and conservative ideals

will stay strong.

It is dangerous to realize that the Covington Catholic kids were vilified simply for being conservative.

They are young, and they are the future. If their political beliefs are attacked, then what does that say

about our society? Fake news and the liberal left (which is getting ever more irrational and hypocritical)

are constantly attacking and diminishing views that are not in concert with theirs. The treatment of Nick

Sandmann and his classmates shows hypocrisy and a hatred for conservative thought, and a stifling of

free speech. And that’s scary…

Candy Stallworth, an Empire State News staff writer, whipped her way through a doctoral

education at the finest of American higher ed institutions, noting how unoriginal, inept, and

annoying many of the schools’ professors were in their robotic attempts to maintain a politically

correct narrative. BTW: she hates words like “narrative”, “optics”, and “gaffe.” Other than

that, her turn-offs include non-masculine men, women who hate men, men who hate men,

phonies, disloyal people, and overflowing garbage cans. She likes New England clam chowder

better than Manhattan clam chowder, but prefers Manhattan to New England.

