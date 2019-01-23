UP IN SMOKE

By TEMPLE LI

Is Marijuana a gateway drug? From its ignominious origins in the era of Cheech and Chong, it has evolved into a wonder drug for medically treating pain . However, wasn’t it not too long ago when prescription drugs such as Fentanyl, OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Morphine, etc. were the drugs of choice–and how has that worked out?

As states now accelerate their efforts to legislate in favor of legalizing marijuana for significant tax benefits in equal measure to substantially funding drug treatment programs, is the irony in all of this lost? To those law-abiding citizens with addictive personalities are not the states encouraging the use of this drug by making it legal, while at the same time proclaiming a drug crisis?

Whether you believe Marijuana is a gateway drug or not, it is a drug to which people become addicted; which can negatively impact their health; impair their judgement; and possibly cause pain and suffering–rather than alleviating it. LET THE BUYER BEWARE!

Temple Li is the news editor for Empire State News, where she frequently authors her own editorials (just because she feels like it). She graduated at the top of her class at a mediocre college, infuriating her professors with her conservative wit and sultry charm. Empire State News allows Ms. Li to make a living, and to have a platform to tell people what she thinks. What could be better than that?

