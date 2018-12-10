LIBERALS ATTEMPT TO RUIN HOLIDAYS, PART 2: BANNING “BABY, IT’S COLD OUTSIDE”

By CANDY STALLWORTH

As we move further into the Christmas season, at a time when we should be enjoying all sorts of traditions, food, family, decorating, and classic songs, we find liberals spewing their illogical viewpoints and getting offended where nothing offensive exists. A few weeks ago it was racist Charlie Brown, making his black friend Franklin sit in a dilapidated chair all by himself on one side of the table at Thanksgiving dinner. Some liberals are mad at “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” because it apparently promotes bullying and exclusion of those who are different. But the Christmas classic that is really on the chopping block is the song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

The song, written in 1944, famously depicts a dialogue between a man and woman. The man tries to convince the woman to stay at his house because the weather is bad outside. The woman sounds like she is making excuses to leave, and it’s clear to any thinking person that she’s sort of teasing the guy and making him work for her affections. It’s obvious that she does want to stay with him; only a liberal would miss this. Those protesting the song not only miss the obvious intent of the song, but they go so far as to say it promotes rape culture and date rape, which of course does not fit with the #MeToo movement, that has supposedly become the norm in our culture. Not so fast, liberals. Where is the rape? NOWHERE. It sounds like a typical conversation between two adults who are flirting and consenting to their typical adult winter-evening activities.

Some radio stations, including Cleveland’s WDOK Christmas 102.1, have decided not to play the song any more. It’s important to note that WDOK pulled the song after a complaint from exactly one listener. The station proceeded to poll listeners about whether or not they should play the song, and supposedly the vote to not play it prevailed. The poll results are not public, so this claim is sketchy. A public poll on the WDOK’s Facebook page, however, shows overwhelming support for the song. Other radio stations, such as San Francisco’s 96.5 KOIT, have followed suit and are in the process of polling their listeners. So if there is a concentration of easily-offended liberals in a particular listening area, the song may disappear from the playlists faster than a snowflake (an actual one, not a liberal) on a heated windshield.

While the haters of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” are vocal (no pun intended), they appear to be in the minority. KOIS 101.1 in Colorado pulled the song and then brought it back when the results of their poll of over 15,000 listeners revealed overwhelming support. And “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King strongly defended the song on her show. She stated, “I just feel I want to say to people: ‘It’s a Christmas song that was written years ago.’ I think you have to look at the intent of the song, and when you look at the intent, it’s – to me – a very flirtatious back-and-forth between the two of them. I think you can look at anything and read something into it these days, and I just don’t think that was the case when they wrote that song and (it’s not) the intent of the song, and I think we have to look at that.”

Once again, liberals are taking something completely innocuous and finding ways to be offended by it. Hey libs, listen up: You make no sense, but if you don’t want to listen to it, don’t listen to it. Just don’t ruin other people’s enjoyment of Christmas songs, or Christmas TV shows, or Christmas in general. Stop it, you Grinches.

Candy Stallworth, an Empire State News staff writer, whipped her way through a doctoral education at the finest of American higher ed institutions, noting how unoriginal, inept, and annoying many of the schools’ professors were in their robotic attempts to maintain a politically correct narrative. BTW: she hates words like “narrative”, “optics”, and “gaffe.” Other than that, her turn-offs include non-masculine men, women who hate men, men who hate men, phonies, disloyal people, and overflowing garbage cans. She likes New England clam chowder better than Manhattan clam chowder, but prefers Manhattan to New England.

