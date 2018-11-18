WINNERS AND LOSERS FROM THIS WEEK’S NEWS

By TEMPLE LI

Wrapping up a week filled with a recount, a snowstorm, and, of course, much liberal nonsense, now is a good time to take stock of some of the winners and losers from this week’s headlines:

WINNERS:

Republican Ron DeSantis, new governor of Florida. He was declared the winner on Election night, but his opponent, Democrat Andrew Gillum, refused to concede…until eleven days later.

Rick Scott, new senator of Florida. He was declared the winner on Election night, but because the results were so close, a machine recount was ordered. Despite the nonsense coming out of Broward County, especially the antics of Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes in reporting machine recount results late to force a manual recount, Scott is still the winner. Get used to it.

Citizens of Florida, for electing another Republican governor and new Republican Senator. Brenda Snipes, it’s time to face reality.

Republican Brian Kemp, who has been declared as winner in the Georgia governor election. Despite opponent Democrat Stacey Abrams’ claims of voter suppression and mismanagement and refusal to concede (see a pattern here?), Kemp is the winner. Stacey Abrams, it’s time to face reality.

President Trump, for staying tough against the grandstanding and drama of CNN’s Jim Acosta. The White House has the right to revoke anyone’s press credentials, and Jim Acosta’s actions certainly warranted that result. Perhaps if Acosta wants to be in the White House press corps, he should show some professionalism and respect, even if he disagrees with the President’s politics. And it’s not about him; it’s about the news.

President Trump, for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to several great Americans: Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, Antonin Scalia, philanthropist Miriam Adelson, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, Alan Page, and Roger Staubach.

The New York Giants, for beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23 on Monday Night Football

The teachers, administrators, and other school personnel at Liberty Middle School in West Orange, New Jersey and other schools who took care of their students overnight, when Thursday’s nor’easter forced hundreds of children to stay at their schools because buses could not transport them home.

The students of these awesome teachers, who are lucky to have adults that care so much about them.

LOSERS

Democrat Andrew Gillum, who is not the governor of Florida.

Democrat Senator Bill Nelson, who has lost the Senator race to Republican Rick Scott. The recount results, no matter how many times they are done, will show the same.

Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes, who continues to bungle election results and blame others. The county’s machine recount election results were uploaded two minutes late, thereby voiding the results and necessitating a manual recount. Now, she is claiming the protests outside her headquarters are due to racism. Is she the only one who fails to realize that she is incompetent?

Palm Beach County Board of Elections and Supervisor Susan Bucher, who can’t seem to get it together to count and report election results. While Broward County was two minutes late in the machine recall, Palm Beach was not even able to report results at all.

Michael Avenatti, who is a loser every day, but this week is a hypocritical loser because after all the nonsense he spewed about how Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers should be believed, now he has been accused of domestic violence. While he claims he is innocent, now would be a good time to rethink that statement that all female accusers should be believed.

Jim Acosta, for losing his press credentials and for tussling with a White House intern to hold onto said badge. Since the start of Trump’s presidency, Acosta has abandoned integrity and professionalism (assuming he had any to begin with) and made his presence in the White House press corps about grandstanding and blatantly displaying his personal (and his network’s) disagreement with everything President Trump says or does. He has gotten what he deserves.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Transportation, for failing to adequately prepare roads for the snowstorm that struck Thursday afternoon and intensified at rush hour. The roads were unsalted, unplowed, and unsafe. Nearly 700 accidents were reported in New Jersey, and with spinouts, stuck vehicles, and snow piling up everywhere, New Jersey roads became virtual parking lots. As a result, thousands of motorists were stuck in traffic and endured commutes that took five, seven, and even ten hours. That should NEVER happen.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Sanitation Department, who were equally inept at preparing for the snowstorm. New York City’s road conditions were similar to those of New Jersey, and commuters at the Port Authority Bus Terminal were told to take trains or ferries, because their usual bus rides were definitely not happening. Thousands were stranded at Port Authority, and their commute home was equally long and nightmarish.

The migrant caravan, that continues to head toward the United States. Just. Stop.

Liberals – who are losers every day of every week.

Temple Li is the news editor for Empire State News, where she frequently authors her own editorials (just because she feels like it). She graduated at the top of her class at a mediocre college, infuriating her professors with her conservative wit and sultry charm. Empire State News allows Ms. Li to make a living, and to have a platform to tell people what she thinks. What could be better than that?

