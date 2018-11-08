MIDTERMS ARE OVER, ON TO 2020: UK BOOKMAKER PLACING ODDS ON DEM PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE

By DANIEL SONNINSHINE

The midterm elections are over; the Democrats have won the House majority; the GOP retains the Senate majority…While the post-election analysis is simmering down, the new topic to ponder (probably on a daily basis) is…the 2020 presidential election, of course. Specifically, who will be the Democratic nominee?

Coral, a top British online betting site, has placed odds on potential challengers to Donald Trump. All the liberal favorites are on the list, with varying odds. Currently (and the odds are changing all the time), Sen. Kamala Harris (D – California) leads the pack, with odds of 5-1. Tied for second most likely are Native American wannabe Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D – Massachusetts) and new Dem hero/liberal celebrity favorite Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D – Texas). Their odds are 6-1. Following behind are Former Vice President Joe Biden, with 8-1 odds, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I – Vermont) with 10-1 odds, and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 16-1 odds.

There are many long shots on the list, but one never knows what will happen in politics. According to Coral, Oprah Winfrey’s odds are 20-1, which are better the most recent Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, with odds of 50-1. And some celebrities with pretty low chances, but made the list nonetheless, are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kanye West, and George Clooney; their odds are all at 100-1.

With the 2020 presidential election two years away, we cannot be sure which Democrat face and voice will be dominating our TV screens and social media feeds, but we can be sure that, in the meantime, the speculation, analysis, and guessing game will be nothing short of endless.

Daniel Sonninshine is an Empire State News staff writer, who is in search of greatness. A 20-something smart fellow, he is now lifting weights in an effort to obtain more power. If that doesn’t work, he will ask to write more editorials for Empire State News and less fact articles.

