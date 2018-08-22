THE WHITE PRIVILEGE HOAX

By CANDY STALLWORTH

I reject, wholeheartedly, the notion of “white privilege.” It is propelled by both racists and idiots.

There is nothing that my mother, father, siblings, and myself have gained by being Caucasian. Everything we have succeeded at came through our hard work. The argument that we have prevailed by being a “whitey” is insulting and bigoted. More so, this propaganda is unsupported by any facts.

In this modern time, there is not a race in the United States that is treated with superiority over any other race(s). Whites are not given greater opportunities in the job market, educational environments, housing opportunities or any setting. If anything, via the unconstitutional affirmative action measures, Caucasians are discriminated against in today’s America.

My only response to these affronting affirmative action laws is to (1) call for their end, so we don’t live in society that discriminates against any race; and (2) work harder, so I can compete, successfully, with those who are just handed opportunities.

Even in the face of affirmative action, I do not bemoan those of other racial backgrounds. Rather, I accept the fact that there was a time when laws and American culture, in part, treated certain peoples unfairly and with grave prejudice. That era, however, is long gone.

Now, it is time for everyone to unite, without laws that favor one group over another.

Now, it is time for everyone to unite, and exclude only one group: those who seek to separate and divide.

Now, it is the time for everyone to unite, and look completely past skin color.

Now, it is time for everyone to unite, without labels levied upon any race.

Now, it is time for everyone to unite, and denounce the falsehood of “white privilege”, as this label is a derogatory, offensive, bigoted hoax designed to perpetuate the phony race war – and to keep us all apart.

Candy Stallworth, an Empire State News staff writer, whipped her way through a doctoral education at the finest of American higher ed institutions, noting how unoriginal, inept, and annoying many of the schools’ professors were in their robotic attempts to maintain a politically correct narrative. BTW: she hates words like “narrative”, “optics”, and “gaffe.” Other than that, her turn-offs include non-masculine men, women who hate men, men who hate men, phonies, disloyal people, and overflowing garbage cans. She likes New England clam chowder better than Manhattan clam chowder, but prefers Manhattan to New England.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.