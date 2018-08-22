THE BEST & WORST LIST, WITH SOCIALISM AT THE TOP

By EMPIRE STATE NEWS STAFF

Everyone here at Empire State News chipped in a few of the “bests” and “worsts”, as follows:

The Best Member of the Senate – Rand Paul

The Worst Type of Meat – Tongue, Liver & Knuckles

The Worst Type of Politician in the U.S. – The Idiots Who Think Socialism is a Good Idea

The Best Baseball Player Ever – Babe Ruth (Ted Williams, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez & Ty Cobb follow)

The Best President Ever – Abraham Lincoln (Donald Trump is getting there)

The Worst Way to Go Through College – Fat, Drunk & Stupid (unfortunately, that’s many of today’s students)

The Best Form of Government – A Democracy (with capitalism, as through such is the only way a democracy can truly function)

The Best Actor – Clint Eastwood (of course)

The Worst Actor – Anyone Who is a Socialist

The Worst Way to Travel – With Socialists

The Best Way to Eat Steak – With Your Hands

The Best Type of Man – a Man’s Man

The Worst Fish – Salmon

The Worst Way to Eat Chicken Salad – Liquified

The Best Type of Woman – A Lady

The Worst Idea About Gender – That There Are More Than Two

The Best Way For Americans (And Anyone) To Live – Without Discrimination of Any Kind, Following the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution

The Best Actress – Cameron Diaz

The Best Word in the Dictionary – Loyalty

The Worst Word in the Dictionary – Jealousy

The Best Way For Football Players to Hold Themselves During the National Anthem – Standing

The Worst News Publications – Those That Proliferate Socialism Tied With Those Who Relay Fake News

