THE BEST & WORST LIST, WITH SOCIALISM AT THE TOP

By EMPIRE STATE NEWS STAFF
Everyone here at Empire State News chipped in a few of the “bests” and “worsts”, as follows:
The Best Member of the Senate – Rand Paul
The Worst Type of Meat – Tongue, Liver & Knuckles
The Worst Type of Politician in the U.S. – The Idiots Who Think Socialism is a Good Idea
The Best Baseball Player Ever – Babe Ruth (Ted Williams, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez & Ty Cobb follow)
The Best President Ever – Abraham Lincoln (Donald Trump is getting there)
The Worst Way to Go Through College – Fat, Drunk & Stupid (unfortunately, that’s many of today’s students)
The Best Form of Government – A Democracy (with capitalism, as through such is the only way a democracy can truly function)
The Best Actor – Clint Eastwood (of course)
The Worst Actor – Anyone Who is a Socialist
The Worst Way to Travel – With Socialists
The Best Way to Eat Steak – With Your Hands
The Best Type of Man – a Man’s Man
The Worst Fish – Salmon
The Worst Way to Eat Chicken Salad – Liquified
The Best Type of Woman – A Lady
The Worst Idea About Gender – That There Are More Than Two
The Best Way For Americans (And Anyone) To Live – Without Discrimination of Any Kind, Following the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution
The Best Actress – Cameron Diaz
The Best Word in the Dictionary – Loyalty
The Worst Word in the Dictionary – Jealousy
The Best Way For Football Players to Hold Themselves During the National Anthem – Standing
The Worst News Publications – Those That Proliferate Socialism Tied With Those Who Relay Fake News
