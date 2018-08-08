By MARIO DEL VECCHIO

The second summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un may be just around the corner. The surprising first summit took place in Singapore on June 12.

The tensions between America and North Korea have cooled down after this first summit between the two countries, and maybe full denuclearization for North Korea is a possibility after the next summit. North Korea had made a promise that they would denuclearize, but footage has shown that this claim might be false. Several news anchors and political analysts, such as Jake Tapper on CNN and Jeanne Zaino on i24 News, have speculated this assertion. Other television political analysts have correctly stated that there is progress toward the denuclearization of North Korea and that the footage might be inaccurate.

There has been no nuclear missile testing since the last summit, and North Korea shut down their nuclear engine testing facility, according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. There are rumors that the next summit will happen soon, but the location is unknown.

Mario Del Vecchio is a precocious young lad who turns 10 in September. He prides himself in knowing more about politics and such than most adults. He also is quite confident that being a tattle-tale is for zeros, and that only losers are jealous. He has no use for disloyal people, but he has a lot of use for karate, wrestling, football, baseball, and Fortnite. And if you try to push him around, he will defend himself and push back harder than you – otherwise, he will leave you alone.

