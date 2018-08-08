LAWFUL GUN OWNER PREVENTS TRAGEDY BY SHOOTING GUNMAN ATTEMPTING MASS SHOOTING AT PARK, UNDERSCORES NEED FOR CONCEALED CARRY RIGHTS

By DANIEL SONNINSHINE

Last Saturday, in Titusville, FL, an as-of-yet-unnamed hero, who was lawfully licensed to carry a firearm, prevented tragedy at a back-to-school park event by shooting a gunman who had opened fire on approximately 100 people.

The gunman, who also has not been identified by name, first engaged in a fistfight, allegedly over a basketball game. He then left the park and returned with a loaded handgun, which he proceeded to fire at the crowd that included many children. Thankfully, the lawfully armed citizen stepped in and fired at the gunman, critically wounding him in the head. Fortunately, no one else was injured and police have reported that the hero will, of course, not be charged.

“Based on the information that we’ve gathered,” said Titusville Police Sgt. William Amos, “this person stepped in and saved a lot of people’s lives.”

This incident demonstrates the need to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Anti-gun liberals and mainstream media, who scream and whine in efforts to curtail gun rights even for responsible, lawful owners, have ignored this story, as well as other recent similar stories. Why? They don’t want to admit that good guys with guns can, and do, stop bad guys with guns.

Daniel Sonninshine is an Empire State News staff writer, who is in search of greatness. A 20-something smart fellow, he is now lifting weights in an effort to obtain more power. If that doesn’t work, he will ask to write more editorials for Empire State News and less fact articles.

