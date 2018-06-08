SUICIDE AND THE CHOICE TO EXIST

By SNOR

Suicide claims too many creative lives. The recent death of designed Kate Spade (real name–Katherine Noel Brosnahan) has shaken me. I feel cheated of her talent. My battle with breast cancer has forced me to value life. Nothing can motivate more than being told you will die. Perhaps there is a power in the choice to exist?

I wish that I could have talked to her before. Even though she didn’t know me, I felt like I knew her. One life connects to others in so many hidden ways.

Recently, I had been “watching” a unique Kate Spade handbag in a thrift store. I was waiting to use my 50% off coupon. Now, I don’t want it. I’m too angry. Suicide has robbed the world of her potential. Why must the most beautiful life energies self-destruct?

SNOR depression sufferer and world watcher who has more questions than answers.

