SUICIDE AND THE CHOICE TO EXIST

By SNOR

Suicide claims too many creative lives.  The recent death of designed Kate Spade (real name–Katherine Noel Brosnahan) has shaken me.  I feel cheated of her talent.  My battle with breast cancer has forced me to value life.  Nothing can motivate more than being told you will die.  Perhaps there is a power in the choice to exist?

I wish that I could have talked to her before.  Even though she didn’t know me, I felt like I knew her.  One life connects to others in so many hidden ways.

Recently, I had been “watching” a unique Kate Spade handbag in a thrift store.  I was waiting to use my 50% off coupon.  Now, I don’t want it.  I’m too angry.  Suicide has robbed the world of her potential.  Why must the most beautiful life energies self-destruct?

SNOR depression sufferer and world watcher who has more questions than answers.

