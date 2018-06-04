CAN WE REALLY STOP CLIMATE CHANGE?

By SNOR

Slogans like “Stop Climate Change” reveal a logical fallacy (false logic). Can we actually control the climate? Can we stop volcanoes from spewing lava and ash? Can we interrupt an earthquake by our words and good intentions? The politics of climate change frustrates me. We need to admit that we are vulnerable. Insurance policies won’t cover our losses. There are and have always been powerful forces. Perhaps a dose of the truth would be the best medicine rather than to continue to encourage illusions. Realistically, can we rescue the polar bears trapped on slowly melting blocks of ice? Can prevent our own extinction? We are, after all, resourceful and creative creatures. Will we find a way to survive? We must adapt to climate change. We must evolve.

SNOR is a dreamer and world watcher who has more questions than answers.

