TRAGIC SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT IN NEW JERSEY HAS PROMPTED LEGISLATIVE AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

On Thursday, May 17, 2018, a fifth grade student and a teacher from East Brook Middle School (Paramus) were killed in a horrific crash between their school bus and a dump truck. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive township during a fifth grade field trip to Waterloo Village. In addition to the two fatalities, 37 children and 6 adults were injured and transported to area hospitals where some remain in critical condition. The school bus driver and truck driver were also taken to the hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

In response to this tragedy, New Jersey Senator Joseph Lagana (D-Paramus) has requested that the Senate Transportation Committee conduct a special meeting to analyze school bus safety standards as well as “best practices” for preventing accidents.

Additionally, New Jersey Senator Patrick Diegnan (D-Middlesex), Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, stated, “When parents send their children off to school in the morning they need to know that everything possible is done to ensure their safety.” A public hearing about this school bus tragedy will take place. “We will review every aspect of this accident to determine what went wrong and what can be done to ensure the safety of each and every school bus in every community in New Jersey. This is a shared responsibility that we all take seriously,” said Diegnan.

“This is the worst nightmare for parents and teachers,” said Senator Lagana. “Our hearts go out to the families of the student and teacher who lost their lives and to everyone who is part of the East Brook Middle School community. This is a tragedy that touches us all. As we come together to support those in need, we must also begin the steps to ensure a tragedy like this does not happen again.”

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

