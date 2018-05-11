Theodore Roosevelt: “Conservation means development as much as it does protection. I recognize the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them, or to rob, by wasteful use, the generations that come after us.”

“The New Nationalism” speech, Osawatomie, Kansas, August 31, 1910

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

In 2018, another thirty trees removed to be replaced by impervious surface.

We seem to think that the life of an old tree means nothing.

When the rains come, there will be no roots to stop the water that runs wild over the land.

Is there a duty to future generations not to waste or rob the natural resources of the land?

At a Planning Board meeting, the competing claims for land development versus environmental protections collide.

Who will win tonight?

Who should win?

Why?

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

