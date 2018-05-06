NEW JERSEY CANCER ACTION WEEK AND LAWMAKERS

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

New Jersey Cancer Action Week will take place from May 7th to May 11th and numerous cancer patients, survivors and caregivers are expected to unite. As part of this initiative, participants will meet with their New Jersey legislators and request their support to prioritize the battle against cancer. According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)’s data, “More than 53,000 New Jerseyans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, and a projected 16,000 will die from the disease.” The goal of Cancer Action Week: “New Jersey’s legislature must commit to work to eliminate cancer’s impact.”

Bill Cronin a 23 year cancer survivor stated, “I will let my lawmaker know if we’re going to eliminate cancer as a major health problem in New Jersey, this goal must be top of mind for our legislature. By supporting appropriate funding for tobacco prevention and cessation resources, increasing our cigarette tax rate, and advocating for funding for the New Jersey Commission on Cancer Research, we could ensure progress continues to reduce suffering and death from this disease.”

“ACS CAN, the nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, supports evidence-based policy and legislative solutions designed to eliminate cancer as a major health problem. ACS CAN works to encourage elected officials and candidates to make cancer a top national priority. ACS CAN gives ordinary people extraordinary power to fight cancer with the training and tools they need to make their voices heard. For more information, visit acscan.org”

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.