CRITICAL THINKING

By SNOR

Are we too easily persuaded? How can we defend ourselves from clever marketing? What does it mean to think critically?

Recognize the manipulation of our emotions; (Aristotle, the master of rhetoric, called this pathos.)

Avoid logical fallacies (false logic) ;

Examine the reasonableness of our inferences; (Aristotle called this logos–evaluating the logic of an argument by examining deductive and inductive reasoning.)

Evaluate the issues from various viewpoints and perspectives;

Consider alternate interpretations;

Explore a new theory, model, or pattern that might offer a better way to explain the outcome from the evidence;

Wonder at the validity of our priorities;

Learn about an unpopular viewpoint to avoid “jumping on the bandwagon” of popular opinion;

Detail ethic considerations; (Aristotle’s ethos); and

Ask the right questions to make an informed decision.

