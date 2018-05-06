Critical_Thinking_Skills_Diagram

CRITICAL THINKING

Are we too easily persuaded?  How can we defend ourselves from clever marketing?  What does it mean to think critically?

  • Recognize the manipulation of our emotions;
    • (Aristotle, the master of rhetoric, called this pathos.)
  • Avoid logical fallacies (false logic) ;
  • Examine the reasonableness of our inferences;
    • (Aristotle called this logos–evaluating the logic of an argument by examining deductive and inductive reasoning.)
  • Evaluate the issues from various viewpoints and perspectives;
  • Consider alternate interpretations;
  • Explore a new theory, model, or pattern that might offer a better way to explain the outcome from the evidence;
  • Wonder at the validity of our priorities;
  • Learn about an unpopular viewpoint to avoid “jumping on the bandwagon” of popular opinion;
  • Detail ethic considerations;
    • (Aristotle’s ethos); and
  • Ask the right questions to make an informed decision.

