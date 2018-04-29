HOW TO FAIL AT LIFE?

By SNOR

Major in English with a minor in Government,

Write prose poems,

Present creative writing at conferences,

Attend law school by borrowing a substantial amount in student loans,

Decide to teach,

Work hard for little pay,

Parent one child on the autism spectrum,

Parent a neuro-typical child,

Drive everyone everywhere,

Gain weight,

Watch dreams float away,

Survive cancer,

Care for father,

Owe money,

Creditors call at all hours,

Grow old,

Waste talents,

Continue to write,

See success remain just out of reach.

Can I stretch a little further? or . . .

Has the elastic already snapped?

SNOR searches for the meaning of life and wonders why we must suffer to succeed.



